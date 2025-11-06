A feel-good clip showed older women proudly enjoying a meal and celebrating their grant money on simple treats

The video highlighted independence, confidence, and the joy that came with spending time together

Many Mzansi netizens felt that seeing elders treat themselves brought warmth and a sense of cultural familiarity

South Africans enjoyed watching a light-hearted moment of older women celebrating themselves in a relatable setting.

South Africans smiled as a group of Gogos proudly celebrated their SASSA grants with laughter, chicken, and ice cream at KFC. Image: @oulik_ouma

A cheerful TikTok video posted by @oulik_ouma on 5 November 2025 showcased a group of elderly South African women, all over the age of 60, proudly enjoying their SASSA Older Persons' Grants. The clip, filmed at a KFC, showed the Gogos digging into a hearty meal, laughing and having a good time, with a playful text overlay saying ‘Asi granteli bantwana thina,’ loosely meaning they don’t receive their grants for children, but for themselves. In the video, some of the Gogos were also enjoying ice cream, adding to the sense of freedom and celebration.

In South Africa, older persons' grants are given to citizens over 60, with recipients aged 60–74 receiving roughly R2,180 per month, while those above 75 receive slightly more. What stood out most was how carefree and confident the women were, choosing to spend their grant money on small pleasures that made them happy. They weren’t celebrating extravagance; they simply relished the joy of treating themselves, taking up space, and living in the moment. For many older women, these grants help them with the basics, but they also remind them that they are deserving of ease and enjoyment. Seeing these Gogos embrace the day, enjoying chicken and ice cream proudly, showed how meaningful it can be for elders to claim joy for themselves.

Senior women enjoyed their grant money

The video, posted publicly by user @oulik_ouma, gained quick traction online, pulling in over 24,000 likes, more than 2,600 shares, and over 1,000 comments within a day. The clip drew people in because of how wholesome it was, capturing elders who were full of personality, laughter, and a sense of friendship. The energy felt familiar, like those casual outings with family that make memories without trying too hard. Viewers connected deeply with the unapologetic attitude behind the overlay message, which celebrates independence.

The comment section showed how much South Africans appreciated seeing older women enjoying their lives without needing anyone’s permission. People felt the moment reflected dignity, reminding everyone that elders are more than caregivers or background figures. Others admired how the Gogos freely celebrated themselves, choosing joy and community over stress. Overall, the video left many smiling and feeling proud to see elders embracing fun and using their grants for moments that feed the soul.

Viewers loved seeing confident Gogos embracing their independence and celebrating life’s simple pleasures with style. Image: @oulik_ouma

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Snow commented:

“Kufanele kube njalo, imali yabo ngeyabo, ayisiyo eyabazukulu! Translation: This is how it should be, their money is theirs, not for the grandkids!”

LAWUKAZI BABES NOLU commented:

“A few moments later, please bring me water because this cold drink from KFC is freezing me!”

Light commented:

“The idea was to spoil the girls; two thousand is nothing.” Michelle Lindokuhle commented:

“They’re just girls, guys, so sweet!” Mamugobs Umkabhuti commented: “Relax and enjoy, because we appreciate the way you manage money so well.”

Kamo Makana commented:

“No one can convince me that friendship isn’t one of the best things ever.”

RealTimes commented:

“I wish my grandpa was like this; he barely even has shoes.”

Mazaleni Simandla commented:

“Ndiyakuthanda xa abazali abadala bephila ngaphandle koxinzelelo, abantwana babo belungiselela yonke into, yindlela ekufanele ibe ngayo. Translation: I love it when grandparents live stress-free while their children handle everything, that’s how it’s meant to be.”

