A short fun-park moment of two older men enjoying a merry-go-round brought unexpected joy online, showing a different side of malumes

The clip reminded viewers that laughter and play are still important, even as adults with responsibilities

People enjoyed the carefree spirit, making the simple video a refreshing escape from everyday pressures

South Africans loved seeing the playful malumes enjoying a carefree ride and appreciated how refreshing the fun moment felt.

Two malumes brought smiles across Mzansi after a fun-park video showed them laughing and enjoying a merry-go-round ride.

Source: TikTok

Two older gents had Mzansi smiling on 28 October 2025 when Facebook user Cliffy ZuluGuy Govender posted a light-hearted video showing them riding a merry-go-round swing at a fun park. The clip captured the two malumes holding on and spinning with big grins, completely carefree as they enjoyed the ride, looking worlds away from responsibility and stress. The moment felt unfiltered, the kind of joy normally reserved for kids, yet seeing adults soaking it in made the video even more charming. Within a week, the heart-warming post had travelled far online as locals enjoyed seeing them having fun, reminding many that life doesn’t only belong to the young.

Though the video was simple, it felt special, partly because it celebrated a softer side of black uncles that many people don’t often get to see. Most netizens usually find them around braais, dropping advice, fixing things around the house, or catching a nap on the couch. But here, they chose happiness over adulthood’s noise. The clip quietly encouraged people to chase joy, even in small moments. Sometimes that comes from doing things that might seem childish, but can be exactly what your spirit needs. It felt like a reminder that laughter does not expire with age, a small, playful moment that brightened timelines around the country.

Playful outing lit up Mzansi

Within a single week, the video, posted by user Cliffy, drew more than 30,000 likes and over 600 comments, proving how refreshing South Africans found the scene. People shared the post, tagging friends and family, joking about wanting to try the same ride. The video travelled beyond its original circle, boosted by people who just couldn’t resist the feel-good energy. The simple Facebook clip became a mini-internet gem, the type of content that gives people a break from constant serious news and big conversations.

Overall, many viewers felt the moment captured a true slice of joy. Seeing older men having fun with zero shame or pressure made people reflect on how serious adulthood could become. Most agreed it was wholesome, pure, and uplifting, a small reminder to take life less seriously and just play sometimes. South Africans felt the video was more than laughs; it brought nostalgia, warmth, and a little bit of much-needed freedom.

A joyful moment showing two playful malumes riding a colourful fun-park swing, enjoying a carefree day out in South Africa.

Source: Facebook

Here's what Mzansi said

Richleigh Chetty said:

“Ah, bru just say Timone and Pumba.”

Sphiwe Ngcobo commented:

“These malumes are happy without the other gender.”

Jaydine McKay said:

“Serving their inner child.”

Amber McDowell commented:

“I’m not even going to act like I wouldn’t do that myself... I would.”

Karishma Kerry Maharaj said:

“When you want to fly but can’t afford a plane ticket. It is what it is, you just have to pick plan B, or plane B.”

Mbalenhle Tshabalala wrote:

“We went on the swing one time with my friend sitting right next to me. They told us it wasn’t balanced because of our weight, and one of us had to move to the other side. Mind you, we squeezed ourselves into the seats.”

Ntokozo Nkosi said:

“I rode in the mall train last time. I was so excited, it saved me the trip of walking back.”

Tania James Dass commented:

“Healing and nurturing childhood hurts and overcoming fears, bringing out their inner child, filling a longing and just having fun.”



