Three South African medical students had social media laughing after their attempt at an amapiano dance routine went viral online

The TikTok video became a light-hearted favourite, showing healthcare workers letting loose and enjoying a fun moment together

The post spread quickly, with people across Mzansi laughing at the doctors’ moves, celebrating their joyful spirit, and respecting their right to privacy and dignity

South Africans were entertained by the doctors’ funny amapiano performance, which turned into a feel-good viral moment that brought smiles to thousands of faces.

Three South African medical students left Mzansi laughing after their amapiano dance attempt went hilariously off-beat. Image: naledy_mhlungu

Source: TikTok

South Africans couldn’t stop laughing after a TikTok video of medical students attempting to dance to amapiano went viral for all the right reasons. The video was posted by @naledy_mhlungu on 1 November 2025, showing three female doctors dressed in scrubs with stethoscopes hanging around their necks as they danced to Ngifuna Uthi Sisi Khwela by Moonchild. What started as a light-hearted moment in what looked like a hospital corridor quickly became a social media sensation. The doctors’ attempt at the amapiano routine didn’t quite go as planned; their moves were slightly off-beat, but that only made the clip even funnier.

The charm of the video wasn’t just in the dance but in the mood it created. It showed a different side to healthcare workers, a playful, human side that South Africans loved. After a long week of serious work, seeing doctors unwind and join in on one of Mzansi’s favourite dance trends felt refreshing. Even though their rhythm wasn’t perfect, their energy and laughter were contagious, and it reminded people that not every viral clip needs to be polished; sometimes it’s the imperfect moments that bring the biggest smiles.

Funny amapiano dance video trended

Within just two days, the video, posted by medical student and content creator @naledy_mhlungu, had racked up over 44,000 likes and more than 3,700 comments from amused South Africans who couldn’t get enough of the hilarious performance. The comment section was full of laughter and inside jokes, with some viewers joking that they dance like their handwriting, turning the video into one of the weekend’s most talked-about clips.

The post quickly spread across other social platforms, proving once again that South Africans have an unmatched sense of humour when it comes to anything relatable. Many said it reminded them of how even serious professions can have light moments of joy, especially when amapiano is involved. As the video continued to trend, it became a feel-good moment that brightened timelines nationwide, proving that a little laughter really can go a long way.

A group of medical students danced to amapiano in their scrubs, bringing laughter to social media timelines. Image: naledy_mhlungu

Mzansi laughed at the viral dance clip

Mr Mchizwa said:

“Bendingazi uba ne dance yenu ifana ne handwriting yenu.”

DIDI MOKOTA commented:

“Just stick to saving lives bo gojasi. 🥲”

Frednoks said:

“Dancing like their handwriting.”

Nelo said:

“The maroon top took me completely out. 😭😂❤”

Kokii commented:

“At least le di doctor. 😭”

Pndi_Sk said:

“Yhuuu naze najaivisa kwes’ prescription engafundeki. 😭😭😭”

mudaupfunzojp said:

“When we were learning to dance, they were busy studying. 😂”

Nthabiseng Mokawane commented:

“It’s fine because you guys are educated and beautiful. 🥺”

Check out the TikTok video below:

