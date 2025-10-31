A South African teacher’s classroom moment went viral after her pupils honestly rated her hairstyles

The children’s playful comments made viewers laugh while showing the teacher’s great sense of humour

The video quickly became a social media favourite, spreading positivity across South Africa

South Africans couldn’t stop laughing after a teacher shared a hilarious video of her pupils boldly giving her hairstyle advice in class.

User @foniafonnyfisha, a South African teacher, shared a funny and relatable classroom moment on 27 October 2025. In the video, her foundation phase pupils gave her an unexpected dose of honesty during class. They told her that one of her weaves didn’t suit her, jokingly adding that it looked like a hat, while saying that her current frontal hairstyle was the one that actually suited her best. The video quickly caught attention online, showing the unfiltered honesty that children are known for.

The clip, which shows the teacher and user @foniafonnyfisha laughing through the entire exchange, resonated with many South Africans who found it both hilarious and heartwarming. The moment reflected the authentic bond between teachers and their pupils, where comfort and humour often make the classroom feel like a second home. Although it is not clear which school it is, the moment also highlighted the teacher’s good-natured attitude and her ability to embrace her pupils’ innocent but direct feedback with laughter and grace.

Viral classroom humour wins hearts

Within four days, the video spread rapidly online, gaining tens of thousands of likes and over a thousand comments from amused viewers. Many social media users tagged their friends and shared the video, calling it one of the most genuine and entertaining clips to come from a classroom. The authenticity of the moment, combined with the teacher’s reaction, made it relatable for teachers, parents, and learners alike.

In the comments section, people expressed how much they enjoyed the interaction. Some praised the teacher for her fun and open approach to her pupils’ honesty, while others laughed at how confidently the children voiced their opinions. The video reminded many of how children’s unfiltered perspectives can bring light-hearted moments and laughter to everyday life.

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Faith said:

“Mara le wena? 😭😭 Aowa hle. (But you too? No man!)”

Lizbeth said:

“Who else went to check meriri ya kepisi? 😂 (The hair under the cap.)”

Motho Fela commented:

“Yoh, I saw meriri ya kepisi, lena le traumatisa bana bo ma’am. 😂😂 (I saw the hair under the cap, you traumatised the kids, ma’am.)”

Skyrams888 said:

“Le traumatizer bana ba rena ma'am. 😭 Ka meriri ya kepisi. 😂 (You traumatised our kids, ma’am, with that hair under the cap.)”

Mecallar said:

“Bana ba brutally honest. 😭 Sale ba mpotša gore eyebrows tšaka a di lekane. 😔👍🏽 (Kids are brutally honest. They once told me my eyebrows don’t match.)

Ruiiey commented:

“I’m a student teacher. (senior phase and FET). Grade 11 once told me not to wear pants anymore, and I was so heartbroken. 💔”

Modikoa said:

“Ke tswa go checka meriri ya kepisi. 😩😩 Yho mem mara le lena mara. 😭😭 (I just went to check the hair under the cap; ma’am, you’re too much.)”

Lindamabule said:

“I think we all agree mem traumatised the kids ka meriri ya kepisi. 😂😂😂 (We all agree, ma’am, traumatised the kids with that hair under the cap.)”

