A South African teacher in China amazed viewers by teaching a young Chinese child how to speak isiZulu

The child impressed many with her pronunciation and enthusiasm, showing genuine interest in learning

The video went viral, and it became a hit online as South Africans celebrated the cultural pride it represented

South Africans were touched by a heartwarming video of a local teacher in China teaching isiZulu to a young Chinese learner, sparking cultural pride online.

A South African teacher in China went viral for teaching a young Chinese child how to speak isiZulu.



TikTok user @nunuluthando posted the now-viral video on 6 August 2025, showing a touching moment between a South African teacher and her young Chinese student. The teacher, currently living and working in China, recorded herself teaching the child isiZulu, one of South Africa’s most widely spoken languages. What caught viewers’ attention was how quickly the young learner picked up the pronunciation and confidently repeated each word. The video, which has received thousands of likes and comments, not only highlights the beauty of language exchange but also showcases how culture can bridge continents.

The teacher also claimed that isiZulu can be easier for Chinese speakers to learn because of certain shared sound patterns, making it an interesting and accessible language to teach. In the clip, she patiently guides the child through common isiZulu phrases, and the child responds eagerly, mimicking her tone and rhythm. Many viewers appreciated how she represented South African culture abroad, turning a classroom lesson into a moment of unity and pride. The simple interaction became a reminder of how language can create powerful human connections across borders.

Language learning inspires cultural connection

Within a short period, the video posted by user @nunuluthando on a public platform gained thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from social media users who were amazed by the little girl’s progress. The clip spread across different platforms, with many people sharing it as an example of cultural appreciation and educational creativity. For many South Africans, it was refreshing to see their language being celebrated internationally and taught in such a warm, joyful setting.

The comment section was filled with messages of admiration and excitement from South Africans. Many expressed how heartwarming it was to see a South African abroad spreading isiZulu and inspiring others to embrace their culture. Others praised the teacher’s patience and commitment to promoting her roots while connecting with learners from a completely different background.

South Africans online beamed with pride as the video became a global hit, celebrating unity through language.



Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Zolisa Suk said:

“I’m happy you taught him to ask back how someone is doing. My Zulu friends give me a heart attack, they never ask me that!”

Thembi Khumalo commented:

“Sanibona naini lapho, William is so clever. We really appreciate that he knows how to speak isiZulu here in South Africa.”

Dee said:

“You’re such a great teacher, honestly! He’s learning so well.”

Nancy Mangwane commented:

“He must be given a baby blanket already, he’s part of the family now!”

Nomqibelo said:

“You’re going to end up fighting with the parents of those kids you’re teaching isiZulu.”

Mthembeni commented:

“Asina language ayikho lento. (Meaning: There’s no such thing as ‘we don’t have a language’, we all have one.)”

Uyena said

“WeNombuso, sis, are you the one teaching them isiZulu for real?”

Mamiza 259 said:

“William, where’s Jackie Chan now? You’re doing so well!”



