A kindergarten social media page shared a video of kids learning different practical skills.

China has long been known for its strong emphasis on education, particularly in fields like science, technology, and skilled labour. The country's schools focus not only on academic knowledge but also on practical skills that children can use in everyday life. This approach ensures that learners are well-rounded and ready to contribute to society at an early age.

A TikTok account, @chinesekindergarten, shared a video showcasing a group of young kindergarten kids learning practical skills instead of simply singing songs and memorising words.

The kids show off their skills learnt

In the video, the children who look as young as five can be seen working on various hands-on tasks. Some are sewing clothes using mini sewing machines, while others are knitting hats, ironing clothes, and even crafting chairs and pottery.

There are also kids creating detailed fruit baskets; all the while deeply focused on their work. Their enthusiasm and attention to detail are clear, as they appear to genuinely enjoy their activities.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Netizens share their views about the video

The clip went viral, gaining 3.1M views, 116K likes, and nearly 5.8K comments from social media users who were impressed, singing the school's praise.

Many users, particularly from South Africa and other African countries, expressed admiration for the Chinese approach, calling for their governments to introduce similar skills programmes at an early age. Others joked about what kindergarten schools do in their countries.

Netizens were impressed after seeing Chinese kids practising skills young.

User @Shirley 🦋 added:

"This is amazing, learning life skills in a fun and relaxed environment 💯."

User @konimanngwe commented:

"You do this in South Africa they will call the Human Rights Commission and say child labour nton nton (what, what) 😥."

User @Fah_Zwane said:

"Wow! I don't know what to say, hope as they progress to the next grades they'll be working on science projects as well."

User @Papy added:

"Africa, change school program totally, introduce from primary practical: sewing, electrical, electronics, Satellite dish installations, Alarms, CCTV installations, plumbing."

User @busienonie said:

"China will always be ahead of the whole world😂😂."

User @RBn shared:

"Education is not powerful, skill is powerful."

