South Africans were interested in seeing some Chinese dancers show off their amapiano moves

People were fascinated as they watched the video of the foreign performers tap into South African dances

The video got mixed reactions from South Africans who shared their honest opinions about the Chinese dancers' performance of amapiano

A video that went viral showed Chinese dancers' interpretation of amapiano moves. In a video on X, the dancers were fully embracing South African moves.

Chinese dancers' amapiano moves went viral. Image: @ab_afrodance

Source: Twitter

The clip of Chinese dancers paying tribute to South Africa received thousands of likes. People commented on the video showing South African music's impact overseas.

In a video by @VideosVuvu, a group of Chinese dancers was showing off their moves to a South African-Chinese blend of music. The song's vocals were Chinese, but were accompanied by amapiano beat drops, and it sounded like the track was a mixture of genres. The Chinese dancers pulled off several South African amapiano dance moves popularised on TikTok. All three dancers delivered energetic recreations of popular amapiano moves.

The video of the Chinese dancers made X users think of international dancer and choreographer Limpopo Boy. The entertainer got credit for spreading amapiano in Asia as he often hosts amapiano dancer classes overseas.

South Africans were about Limpopo Boy spreading amapiano in China. Image: @limpopo_boy

Source: Instagram

South Africa divided over Chinese amapiano

People commented on the video of the Chinese dancers and rated their moves. Most online users had questions about the various dances in the performance. Peeps remarked that the video was the result of South Africa's popularity overseas, and many jokingly blamed Limpopo Boy. Watch the video of the dancers below:

@BenzMpembe was amazed by the Chinese dancers:

"😂😂I don't even know what I was expecting, but definitely not this."

@biccapital shared a hilarious take:

"So we import cars from China and thina we are exporting amapiano and dance moves to China lol, isende lendlela."

@owned_by_yondi was amused by the hybrid music:

"😂 You'll find this is some yanos song in Mandarin."

@Monare99 felt proudly South African:

"That Limpopo boy dance move! He isthe South African mall in China on his own. 🙌🏿Ga ba fetše."

@Qrypton added:

"You want to what?! I can’t be the only one hearing that. Also, hey wena Limpopo Boy! Bhek imsebenz yakho. "

@sirhighbreed was full of questions:

"I understand the dance, but what is that music?😭"

@nokwanekg was getting ideas:

"Maphorisa must get one Chinese artist and collaborate with him. He will have access to 1 billion people."

@LibraYono was amused:

"This is how influence is measured, nothing sexual… just clean fun!"

Other Briefly News stories about dancers

A group of Chinese performers went viral after dancing to amapiano on a stage at an African convention event.

People were enthralled by German partygoers who went crazy when they heard the first notes of an amapiano song.

Some online users felt proudly South African after seeing a group of foreigners at a club having fun when a Mzansi song came on.

A Canadian woman impressed people by doing a viral amapiano dance in a TikTok video

Source: Briefly News