Mansa Mayne's attempt at Limpopo wedding dance moves has left South African fans in stitches, with many joking that he's far from ready for the real deal

After falling in love with South Africa’s beautiful culture and music, Mansa Mayne decided to stay longer and immerse himself in local traditions

South African fans are quick to point out that no one is truly ready for a Limpopo wedding, especially with its high-energy dance moves and spirited celebrations

A Facebook video has gone viral after being posted on 01 October 2025 by an American content creator in South Africa.

Manse Mayne tells fans he's going to a Limpopo wedding and needs to get his dance moves right. Image: Manse Manye/Facebook.

Mansa Mayne is a renowned American YouTuber, known for his funny content and reaction videos. Since launching his channel in 2017, he has gained over 550,000 subscribers by reacting to artists such as Migos, Machine Gun Kelly, Bugzy Malone and more. His goal is to inspire, entertain and make his viewers laugh. He has been in South Africa since 2022.

Limpopo wedding dance

The popular American YouTuber, Mansa Mayne, has once again captured the attention of South African audiences with his latest video. Captioned:

“Is Mansa ready for a Limpopo wedding?”

The video shows the YouTuber trying to dance to South African wedding music, and the reactions have been nothing short of funny.

The comments section has flooded with playful teasing, with South African fans sharing their thoughts on Mansa's dance moves. Some fans humorously admit they themselves aren't quite ready for a Limpopo wedding. Others suggest that a few drinks might do the trick to get Mansa in the spirit.

Followers watch Mansa Mayne dance and can't help but laugh. Image: Tim Robberts /Getty Images.

Followers are cheering Mansa on

What's clear is that @Mansa Mayne's attempt to embrace South African culture has struck a chord. His willingness to jump into new experiences, even if it means embarrassing dance moves, has earned him admiration from all over South Africa. Whether or not Mansa's moves are perfect, one thing is certain. He's earned a stamp of approval from Limpopo and perhaps even a spot at a wedding soon.

Fortunate Sebeela said:

"You getting out of the frame kills me all the time😂😂😂"

Nora Ngwane commented:

"So he's a Limpopo boy now😮😮 South Africa is a movie."

Kholeka Imange Hlumelo Sanuse stated:

"You are ready... In fact, if you aren't, you will see the steps at the wedding... After a few shots, you will definitely be ready."

Percy Zanoh Joyisa wrote:

"😅😅😅I'm South African, but I'm not ready, bro."

Hazard Junior said:

"0ut of 10 I give it 5 😹❤️"

Jabulile Jewels Madonsela commented:

"Put some energy. Mansa."

Rapp Skeenerd wrote:

"Still can’t believe I started following you when you did your first Nasty C reaction video. Even today I’m following you ❤️❤️🙂"

Tshwarelo Choshi said:

"Yes, don't worry, we as Pedi people from Limpopo will make sure you are ready and beyond 🔥❤️"

Watch the Facebook video below:

