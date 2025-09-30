A woman called King Misuzulu "cute" when he was at the mall, causing him to blush visibly

The rare and lighthearted moment of the Zulu monarch getting flustered immediately went viral

The TikTok video gained a wave of sweet and funny reactions with followers playfully nicknaming the King "Bayede Cutie"

The TikTok video was posted on 29 September 2025. At a local South African mall, the Zulu King unexpectedly engaged with people as they passed by.

King Misuzulu blushes reacting to a funny compliment. Image: @unclesmoothman /TikTok

Source: TikTok

An ordinary day at the mall turned into an unforgettable moment when a woman playfully called the King Misuzulu "cute". In response, the King, usually known for his serious appearance, blushed and smiled, a reaction that sparked chatter in Mzansi.

A lighthearted compliment

This unexpected exchange created a warm and humanising moment that is the opposite of the King's usual royal formality. Many at the mall were struck by how the King, often seen as a distant figure, could share such a moment with his people in a public space. Some commented that it is rare to see a royal figure in an informal setting, which made this moment remarkable.

The video was uploaded by @unclesmoothman, showing when King Misuzulu was caught off guard by an unexpected compliment. The video went viral, with many affectionately calling him "Bayede Cutie" and flooding social media with humorous comments and admiration.

Connecting royalty to the public

In a world where royalty often feels distant, these unplanned moments show a side of King Misuzulu that strikes a chord deeply with his people. The viral video speaks to the collective want for authenticity in these times. "Bayede Cutie" has become more than just a playful nickname; it's a symbol of how moments of joy and humour can bridge the gap between a royal and the people he represents.

Fans were quick to gush over King Musizulu's "cuteness" in the comments section. Image:Hiraman /Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Tom commented:

"😭😭😭😭😂Even I'm surprised, you see those girls... and now he is beyond explanation😂😂😂😂"

uMntwana👑 said:

"🤣🤣🤣But the King is different, you know. I have never seen a royal king in a store or public places."

Amila🎀 wrote:

"😂😂Seriously, if I didn't have TikTok, I would have depression."

Nah stated:

"He was like, no, you can't say that in public 🤣"

I mayor wrote:

The Zulu king is a human being, Sisi.

ratile Kwele Ngema💋 commented:

"'LAADIESSS, I'm trying to do my work today...leave me alone' type stuff😂🥺"

Zamazwide wrote:

"Girls are a hassle. So, from today, we're saying, 'Hail Cutie' and stuff🤭🫡🫡🫡 "

Xongi said:

"Respectfully so... he's gifted 🥺"

Watch the TikTok video below:

