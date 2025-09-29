Zulu Kid Leads Men in Traditional Chant and Dance at Gathering in Video

A cute video showing a child taking part in a Zulu cultural practice became a viral hit

The little boy became an internet sensation after sharing a heartfelt moment with the entire community

People were touched by the adorable boy and his dancing skills, all while being cheered on by a group of adults

A TikTok video of a kid taking part in a Zulu dance was a hit among online users. People could not talk about gushing over the adorable little boy who shared a special moment with a group of men.

A TikTok video of a Zulu kid doing a traditional dance went viral. Image: Philani Nemonik Mthemby

Source: Facebook

The Facebook video of the little child received thousands of likes. Hundreds of people commented on the clip, gushing over the little boy.

In a Facebook video by Philani Nemonik Mthembu, a little boy shared a call-in response moment with a group of Zulu men. The kid was holding a tiny staff with a shield and doing a Zulu dance. The crowd of men in the community all wholeheartedly joined in as they responded to the cute boy when he called out to them as part of the Zulu song and dance routine.

The viral kid spotlighted Zulu pride with his adorable dance. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

South Africa touched by boy's Zulu dance

People enjoyed seeing that cute child enjoy his culture. Internet users shared hilarious comments about the view. Many remarked that the little boy was getting a massive confidence booster. Peeps were also impressed that the community was fostering confidence in the little boy. Watch the video of the Zulu child's special moment below:

Thabiso Ceasar Amanda Mokona said:

"I am so proud of him, such a little boy made Zulu the top in South Africa, other cultures just watching out."

vJanine Mpe was gushing:

'One thing I like about Zulu people is that they are very proud of their culture ❤️."

B'two MeLaw Tlou Irocc was gushing:

"How lions are raised❤️"

Melan Bonga Hlongwane added:

"Imagine if bebevunulile, it would look even more beautiful❤️🔥"

Bawinile Winnie Ngubane said:

"I'll bring my boys to him so he can teach them ukugiya ❤️"

Terrance Masemola joked:

"So, inkani is brewed from a young age?🤔Fascinating!"

Thabile Nzimande added:

"I think he got scared there for a moment."

Lulu Banze-Kelembe was thoroughly impressed by the kid:

'I didn’t trust him !! lol 🤣🤣 his so cute maan! He proved me wrong 🔥"

Source: Briefly News