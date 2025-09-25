Adorable toddlers at a day care performed in traditional attire during Heritage Day, dancing with their teacher

The video highlighted the importance of celebrating cultural traditions with children from a young age

Mzansi viewers reacted warmly, praising the wholesome display and how it promoted cultural pride

South Africans admired a video of toddlers celebrating Heritage Day, which highlighted the joy of teaching culture to the next generation.

A group of toddlers in traditional South African attire dance happily with their teacher. Image: @telitubiesacademy

Source: TikTok

On 23 September 2025, TikTok user @telitubiesacademy posted a video that quickly became a highlight of Heritage Day celebrations. The video showed toddlers dressed in their colourful traditional attire dancing alongside their teacher at a day care. The children proudly represented South Africa’s rich cultural diversity while spreading joy through their playful moves. The post stood out because it combined cultural pride with the innocence of young children, instantly resonating with viewers.

The performance reflected how important it is to introduce children to cultural traditions from an early age. By dressing in traditional attire and taking part in simple dances, the toddlers were learning to celebrate identity in a way that felt natural and joyful. Teachers and parents were also applauded for encouraging children to embrace their heritage in everyday spaces like day care centres. This wholesome and authentic display gave the video a heartwarming appeal that went beyond entertainment.

Public reactions highlight cultural pride

In just two days, the clip received more than 5,000 likes and over 500 shares, proving how strongly it resonated with people. Many viewers were drawn to the charm of the children’s performance, while others praised the idea of schools celebrating cultural events in creative ways. The combination of innocence, tradition, and fun made the video highly shareable, ensuring it reached audiences well beyond the daycare community.

Viewers expressed how moved they were by the sight of toddlers celebrating heritage in such a pure and joyful way. The responses showed that people appreciated not only the entertainment but also the message of unity and identity. For many, the video served as a reminder that South Africa’s culture continues to thrive when passed on to younger generations.

Mzansi reacted to the video

Mchumane29 asked:

“Where is the school?”

Prince Prinzo wrote:

“Owu miss, iyabukeleka lento niyenzayo. Ndiyabulela nditshonje, andinamntana ulapho but ndithi wuntshu.”

Bree commented:

“Bagida isiEnglish. 🥰🥰”

Sisakamsomisefehl said:

“Huntshu huntshu, missingabe litshon’ilanga. Unjani nne ilabantu?”

Siyamthanda wrote:

“Ncooo, abasenwabe. 😃😘”

Tshengisile Memela commented:

“Ngaze ngalithanda class lakho, li active.”

Thandekilemthingi said:

“Kula 500 yakhe ka Rama, abemhle kanje u cocomelon wakho, wow. ♥️”

Nonx MaMShwawu🇿🇦 wrote:

“Well done Misi wabantwana. 🌸”

Check out the TikTok video below:

