South African multi-award-winning singer Makhadzi recently embraced her roots on Heritage Day

The Ghanama hitmaker shared a video showcasing how she grew up in the village on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Makhadzi embracing her roots

Makhadzi embraced her roots on social media. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Many South Africans and celebrities celebrated Heritage Day in style on Wednesday, 24 September 2025, and the popular singer Makhadzi was one of those people who embraced their roots on that special day.

The singer, who reportedly parted ways with her longtime DJ, shared on social media a video showcasing how she grew up in her village in Limpopo and how her lifestyle there looked. Makhadzi shared the clip to embrace her roots as a Venda woman on Heritage Day.

She captioned the video:

"The reason Covid dared come close to me is because it found me overcoming a lot of diseases, from the village lifestyle 😂😂. Happy Heritage Day."

Watch the clip below:

Peeps react to Makhadzi embracing her roots

Shortly after the star embraced her roots on social media, many of her fans and followers flooded the comment section reacting to her Heritage Day video. Here's what they had to say below:

@_buhlebenkosi_ said:

"It’s happy #MakhadziHeritageDay day today 💃🏾Makhadzi Heritage Day."

@SimonMafohla wrote:

"A true daughter of the soil. She carries our heritage on her shoulders 👏 #MakhadziHeritageDay. Makhadzi Heritage Day."

@quincyjones_SA commented:

"You are representing us very well, queen #MakhadziHeritageDay. Makhadzi Heritage Day."

@_aslinam responded:

"We are proud of you, queen #MakhadziHeritageDay. Makhadzi Heritage Day."

@NhlamuloMb93434 replied:

"This is the best day to celebrate #MakhadziHeritageDay. Makhadzi Heritage Day."

@SiphiwoAccesso1 shared:

"Makhadzi lives her roots and makes the world dance with her. Venda pride on full display! 🔥💛❤️💚 #MakhadziHeritageDay. Makhadzi Heritage Day."

@PeeH_ZA commented:

"Covid stood no chance against our way of living #MakhadziHeritageDay. Makhadzi Heritage Day."

@ThabisoN97 mentioned:

"Queen of the stage, queen of culture. Thank you, Makhadzi, for celebrating Venda with pride."

Makhadzi celebrated Heritage Day in style. Image: Natasha Campos/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A look at other stories about Mzansi tribes

A content creator captured three Zulu men giving their firm opinions on a new Constitutional Court ruling that allows men to take their wives' surnames while at a traditional ceremony.

A young woman proudly embraced her Tswana culture during her graduation at Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) by dressing up in her full traditional attire and walking barefoot.

An Afrikaner man’s lively Zulu-high kick dance at a traditional music concert took over social media timelines, earning him praise.

Makhadzi spotted fan-girling Davido

Briefly News previously reported that Makhadzi had many netizens in awe after she was spotted fan-girling over popular Nigerian singer, Davido, at the Scorpion Kings and Friends Live concert.

On Saturday, 30 August 2025, an online user @clement_ZA posted a video of the star, who came forward with more allegations of exploitation against Open Mic Productions, raving about the Nigerian star upon his arrival at the Loftus Stadium in Pretoria. However, the star's stunt didn't end well as she got ignored by the famous star as he entered the stadium on Friday, 29 August 2025.

Source: Briefly News