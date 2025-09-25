A woman's video showcasing her colleagues' Heritage Day outfits has gained traction online, featuring a humorous and relatable take on the holiday

The clip highlights the colleagues' unconventional approach to Heritage Day dressing, opting for comfort and practicality over traditional attire, sparking laughter and amusement among viewers

The footage has sparked a lighthearted discussion online, with commenters praising the colleagues' authenticity and humour, and reminding people that Heritage Day is

A lighthearted Heritage Day moment has left South Africans amused after a woman shared a video of what her colleagues wore to mark the public holiday.

A woman in Cape Town showcased her colleagues' Heritage Day looks that left South Africans entertained. Image: @lelosethu

Source: TikTok

The clip, filmed in a workplace setting, highlighted the playful and sometimes unexpected ways people chose to express themselves on the special day.

In the video that was posted by the woman under the TikTok handle @lelosethu showcased her coloured colleagues from Cape Town, pointing out their unique approach to Heritage Day dressing. Instead of the elaborate cultural attire often associated with the occasion, some of the women appeared in their everyday cleaning gear, while others opted for casual winter jerseys. The scene quickly sparked laughter among co-workers and online viewers alike.

The video was shared with a humorous tone, suggesting that while many South Africans spent the day in vibrant traditional clothing, others chose comfort and practicality. The contrast struck a funny chord with social media users, who found the candid workplace reveal relatable and entertaining.

Heritage Day, celebrated annually on 24 September, is meant to encourage South Africans to embrace and showcase their diverse cultures. From Xhosa beadwork to Zulu regalia, Indian saris to Afrikaans heritage wear, the holiday usually sees a colourful display of traditions. However, this video proved that humour and authenticity are also part of the celebration.

Commenters online praised the colleagues’ lighthearted spirit. Others applauded the video for showing that even simple or unexpected choices could spark joy on such a meaningful day.

The clip has since gained traction online after it was published on 24 September 2025 on TikTok, reminding people that Heritage Day is not only about cultural pride but also about togetherness, laughter, and celebrating in whatever way feels authentic.

SA is amused by the funny Heritage Day outfits

The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the ladies' amusing Heritage Day looks, saying:

Shana Fife said:

"Some of us relate to this, and we are allowed to. That's literally what my ma and aunties wore every day. It's not okay to make fun of it. If you don't relate, that's OK. But don't insult. Everything is not for or about you."

SK wrote:

"At my school, they wore gowns."

Caitlin expressed:

"Why y'all hating tho, I find these iconic too."

Candy commented:

"I’m coloured and can’t relate."

Monixxxue stated:

"They have such heart and soul and give no kaks the best people."

Watch the video below:

