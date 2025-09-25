A passionate Kaizer Chiefs fan performed a playful home ritual before a crucial game, sparking a conversation with his wife

The clip highlighted how South African football supporters creatively show dedication to their teams and rituals

Social media users engaged enthusiastically, discussing their own superstitions and football experiences

South Africans were amused and inspired by a football fan’s home ritual, reflecting the creativity and passion of local supporters.

A devoted Kaizer Chiefs fan performs a playful ritual at home to support his team. Image: Kabelo Moumakwe

Source: Facebook

On 24 September 2025, Kabelo Moumakwe shared a video on Facebook showing himself performing a ritual at home for Kaizer Chiefs ahead of their upcoming match against Kabuscorp on 27 September 2025. The clip captured a spirited discussion with his wife, who seemed unsure about the ritual, while Kabelo insisted it would strengthen the team’s chances. Kaizer Chiefs have been struggling recently, making this playful act relatable to fans hoping for a turnaround. The video attracted attention for its mix of humour, passion for football, and relatable fan behaviour.

The video showcased the creativity and dedication of South African football fans, highlighting how some supporters go to great lengths to encourage their teams. Kabelo’s ritual was lighthearted but sincere, reflecting the enthusiasm that surrounds local football culture. It offered viewers a glimpse into the personal ways fans engage with their favourite teams, showing that football excitement extends beyond the stadium and into everyday life.

Fan’s ritual sparks lively conversation

Within a single day, the video amassed over 127,000 views and more than 700 comments from fellow Kaizer Chiefs supporters. Fans weighed in on the ritual, sharing their own superstitions and ways they motivate the team. The lively discussion and relatable content made the clip highly shareable, quickly becoming a talking point for South African football communities on social media.

Viewers were entertained by the humorous domestic exchange and impressed by the fan’s commitment to his team. Many South Africans reflected on their own rituals and superstitions, creating a sense of shared experience and community among football enthusiasts. The clip captured the excitement, humour, and dedication that make supporting local teams a unique cultural phenomenon.

A lively video shows fans creatively engaging with their favourite local football club. Image: Kabelo Moumakwe

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacted to the video

Ngwana Makatiso said:

“You on 80 minutes. May be an image of 1 person and television.”

Zevania Zanele commented:

“I see a draw because of the eggs.”

Kolobus Penxa wrote:

“Best content creator u Kabza hai. 🔥🤣”

Rirhandzu Oscar Ringane said:

“Yaah neh, ba profeta ba maka ba tletsi. 😂😂”

Siyanda C. Xaba commented:

“Score shukuthi kuzoba u2-0 ngenxa yamaqanda awu2.”

Buli Luphoko wrote:

“I must change my baby's name, Kabelo, because uzofana nalo we Chiefs edliwa njalo. 😂”

Sibongile Bokaba said:

“Yoooo KB, you've just made my day, shapa Khosi shapa. ✌️💃”

Ladybee Idc commented:

“Waze walenza usuku kwami. 🤣 Nohhamu kaMbatha woZalo. 🤣”

Check out the Facebook video below:

