South African's abroad in the USA celebrated Heritage Day with an unforgettable party

People wore traditional attire and Springbok jerseys, sipping Savanna while dancing and coming together

The heartwarming video made Mzansi emotional, with many feeling pride and asking where they could join the next gathering

A TikTok video posted on 28 September 2025, showing expats in the United States of America (USA) enjoying Heritage Day abroad in full Mzansi spirit.

In Washington, D.C., a group of South African expats gathered to mark Heritage Day in true Mzansi style. A viral TikTok video, which quickly gained attention and flooded the comments, showed the lively event.

Finding Savannah and Mzansi vibes in the USA

The clip shows a sea of happy faces with many people wearing a mix of colourful traditional attire and Springbok jerseys and waving the South African flag high. The spirit of celebration was fueled by some familiar South African favourites, with people seen drinking Savanna and other drinks, such as Ice Tropez. The dance moves were lively, and smiles were genuine, showing the joy of coming together on foreign soil.

Expats keeping South African culture alive

This heartwarming celebration, posted by @Rooilove_rooi, shows the strong sense of community and national pride shared by South Africans, no matter where in the world they are. It shows the culture of ubuntu, finding connection and belonging far from home. The mix of traditional wear and Springboks jerseys shows how expats embrace their cultural roots and their national identity, proving that home isn't just a place but a feeling.

Moments like this remind us that cultural celebrations are important for mental well-being when living abroad. The comments were flooded with many expats looking for a similar event, as they miss home.

samuelskc commented:

"Aaaaah Chommie, it was such a vibe!!! When sister Betina started playing, I thought uCupcake was going to land 🤣"

C_you1980 🇿🇦 wrote:

"Be safe people...Americans would make me anxious with their open gun policies 😳..but enjoy the heritage 🤞🙏"

Alejandra said:

"Oh my gosh!! 😭 I wish this were in Arkansas as well!!!"

Cherry🍒 commented:

"Guys where is this and where can we get info about it. I’m in Virginia and I need my people, my community… let’s share 🥺"

Khona Bhodloza Sibek wrote:

"Those are the first family you will have as soon as you leave the country and support."

@Otti❤️❤️ said:

"God! Ice Tropez!!! 😂😂😂 As a Motswana from Botswana, please invite me next time, please!"

mamikiepearlsiqana wrote:

"South Africans are the most wonderful people in the world 👌❤️🌎"

Reincarnation commented:

"That's the only flag, thus highly recognised."

