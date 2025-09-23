A local woman shared a video, dressed in full Xhosa traditional clothes, reminding people that Heritage Day is for celebrating culture, not just a braai day

The beautiful video was shared on TikTok, attracting a flood of comments from social media users who agreed with her

Social media users were in awe of the woman’s beauty and her message, with many complimenting her look and supporting her sentiment

A Xhosa woman’s video reminding viewers of the true meaning of Heritage Day caught the attention of many social media users, who also debated its original meaning.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @ursulabrown13, was met with a wave of support and admiration from viewers who shared the same sentiments.

The video starts with @ursulabrown13 sitting in her car. She is dressed in full Xhosa traditional clothes with a beaded headwrap and African bead neckpiece. Having arrived at church early, she takes the time to record a video reminding people that Heritage Day is exactly that, a day to celebrate heritage, and not a National Braai Day.

Debating the significance of Heritage Day

She warns Africans not to let this trend continue, as Heritage Day could eventually be forgotten and replaced by National Braai Day. The woman's video shares a need to celebrate South African heritage without letting a modern tradition overshadow its true meaning.

The history of Braai Day

While Heritage Day has become synonymous with National Braai Day, its history is deeply rooted in the country’s diverse cultural traditions. According to a South African History Online article, the day was one known as Shaka Day in KwaZulu-Natal, in commemoration of the great Zulu King Shaka.

The concept of National Braai Day was later introduced by a marketing campaign to unify all South Africans, regardless of their background, around a common activity. Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a staunch supporter of the initiative, was quoted as saying, "This is a wonderful potential to bring us all together..." The idea has some high-profile supporters, and it has since been endorsed by the South African National Heritage Council.

SA debates the Heritage Day video

The clip garnered massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who agreed with @ursulabrown13. Many explained that the day was initially called King Shaka Day, saying that if people continued calling it a National Braai Day, it was a matter of time before its link to heritage would be completely erased.

Some said it was called a National Braai Day for inclusivity purposes, as every tribe in South Africa enjoys braai. Others were amazed by the woman's beauty and showered her with compliments, celebrating her grace and her love for hr culture.

User @Samandayi_ commented:

"Yes! I hate that they try to erase our culture just because their heritage is killing and stealing. It's Heritage Day."

User @Joy🇿🇦 said:

"That's how they erase our history."

User @Lost_n_Found added:

"To them, it's Braai Day. To you, it's Heritage Day, and to some, it's Shaka Day. To the rest of SA, it's just a normal day.

User @Christian Ndlovu shared:

"I hear you, but sis, we are Africans. We dress to impress."

User @Granny Motuba commented:

"You look so beautiful, my queen. You make me so proud of our African beauty. You look amazing, sisi ❤. Love MaQueen 👑."

User @JustNqaba said:

"Heritage Day is what it is🤗."

