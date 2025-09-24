A TikTok video shows South Africans in Hong Kong celebrating Heritage Day in advance, wearing traditional clothing and dancing to local music

Heritage Day, which is celebrated annually on 24 September, serves as a reminder of South Africa's rich cultural diversity

The video has sparked an outpouring of praise in the comments section, with many admiring the dance moves and traditional clothing

A TikTok video of South Africans overseas celebrating their heritage a day in advance has gone viral. The video shows the deep joy and pride they experience in honouring their roots, despite being far from home.

South Africans abroad celebrate Heritage Day early

Heritage Day is celebrated every year on 24 September. It is a huge occasion for South Africans to reflect on the nation's rich cultural diversity. The South African Government reported that Heritage Day celebrates the cultural wealth of the country. This day also encourages South Africans to embrace and celebrate their roots, whether it's through music, dance, food or art.

This is a day of pride, not only for those who live in South Africa but also for the many South Africans living abroad. Even in foreign lands, the love for heritage and culture continues to thrive, just like in the video posted by TikToker @linda_bhengu, who lives in Hong Kong. Their celebration, complete with traditional clothing and local music, shows the powerful bond South Africans share with their roots, no matter where they are in the world.

The heart of Heritage Day

Heritage Day isn't just a normal public holiday for South Africans; it's a day celebrated with pride through food and dance, which are at the core of the festivities. Traditional dishes such as bobotie, boerewors rolls, and chakalaka with pap are enjoyed, showing our rich culinary diversity. For dessert, there is malva pudding with custard. When it comes to South Africa, every get-together isn't complete without dancing. South Africans know how to bust a move, whether it be Bangra Indlamu, Umxhenso and many more; they keep the spirit of the celebration alive.

As the video continues to get attention, the comments section is flooded with praise and appreciation. Followers were wowed by the vibrant celebration, with many commenting on the impressive dance moves and the beautiful traditional attire. The overwhelming positivity in the comments section shows the joy this celebration of South African culture has sparked, creating connections around the world.

cargo commented:

"You guys are still singing that song, while some people leave for a month and when they come back they can't speak our language."

mirellazamb said:

"I love it 🥰❤"

Tee-key Phesane wrote

"So cute ... I love your dress 🥰🥰🥰"

Bobby Sarlie🇿🇦 YNWA Amakhosi commented:

"Beautiful. Man we have such beautiful cultures in our country… Thanks for sharing ladies."

Watch the TikTok video below:

