Afrikaner Teacher Does Vosho in Honour of Heritage Day: “Taught by My Learners”

Johan Anker, an Afrikaner teacher, shared a video on TikTok showing how he got down in public to do the vosho, a move he said his learners had taught him

In his post's caption, the dancing educator, who busted the moves in honour of Heritage Day, shared that being South African was a gift, as one could embrace several cultures while celebrating their own

The South African Government notes that Heritage Day celebrates and recognises the nation's cultural wealth, and acknowledges the country's diverse cultural backgrounds

In honour of Heritage Day, an Afrikaner attempted the vosho. Images: @johananker_.

An Afrikaner teacher showed what it meant to be a part of the Rainbow Nation when he got down to do the vosho, keeping Heritage Day in mind. The local educator showed that the dance wasn't restricted to one particular South African culture.

On 23 September, 2025, the man, Johan Anker, uploaded a video on his TikTok account, which showcased his moves. The dancer, who wore an outfit typically associated with Afrikaners, was at what appeared to be a local park. While he had onlookers in the distance, off-camera, a group of his pupils preparing hot dogs encouraged Johan as he attempted the vosho.

He captioned his post:

"Despite everything happening in South Africa, we celebrate! Here I am being taught by my learners how to vosho. Being South African is truly a gift — embracing many cultures while staying proud of your own."

Although there were a handful of social media users in the comment section, Johan thoroughly entertained them.

The importance of Heritage Day

According to the South African Government's website, Heritage Day celebrates and recognises the nation's cultural wealth annually, with locals commemorating the day by acknowledging the diverse cultural backgrounds that comprise South Africa's population.

It notes that living heritage, which is used interchangeably with intangible cultural heritage, is the foundation of all communities and an integral source of identity and continuity.

Living heritage includes:

Cultural tradition

Indigenous knowledge systems and the holistic approach to nature

Oral history

Performance

Poplar memory

Ritual

Skills and techniques

Society and social relationships

"Living heritage plays an important role in promoting cultural diversity, social cohesion, reconciliation, peace, and economic development."

The South African Government continued:

"In every community, there are living human treasures who possess a high degree of knowledge, skills, and history pertaining to different aspects of diverse living heritage."

24 September is also National Braai Day in South Africa, allowing families and friends to come together to enjoy a traditional South African meal. Image: xavierarnau

