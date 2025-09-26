A video of a US woman reviewing traditional South African dishes on Heritage Day went viral with her unique style of playful food judgments

The creator, known for rating meals in a comedic way, used Afrikaner foods like boerewors and koeksisters to deliver her dramatic verdicts

The clip sparked laughter, debate, and pride among South Africans, showing just how tied food and culture are to national identity

South Africans reacted strongly after a viral video showed a US woman jokingly sentencing Afrikaner Heritage Day foods in her comedic review style.

When US TikTok creator @shaiie_foeva posted her latest food reaction video on 25 September 2025, it quickly caught South Africa’s attention. In the clip, she stitched her reaction to a group of Afrikaners showcasing their Heritage Day meals. The spread included dishes like boerewors and koeksisters, but instead of being impressed, she acted as a judge and playfully sentenced them to 'death row' for their food choices. The video became another instalment in her series where she reviews cultural meals with a comedic twist.

Her content style is familiar to her audience, as she often rates meals and passes humorous 'judgements' on food traditions. By merging her light-hearted commentary with culturally significant dishes, she highlighted the pride South Africans take in sharing traditional meals while also sparking debate on how these foods are perceived outside of the culture. Heritage Day gave her content an extra spotlight, as food plays such an important role in celebrating the occasion.

How the video gained traction online

Within just a day of posting, the video had already gone viral. It received more than 188,000 likes, over 4,600 comments, and upwards of 8,000 shares across TikTok. The combination of Heritage Day timing, the recognition of familiar South African dishes, and her bold reactions made it a trending piece of content. Audiences who follow her food-judging series were quick to engage, adding to the rapid growth in reach and visibility across the platform.

The responses showed how invested people were in defending, laughing at, or questioning the way the food was judged. Many felt amused by her tough sentencing style, while others took pride in defending the authenticity of Afrikaner dishes. Overall, the reactions reflected the strong cultural connection South Africans have with their food, as well as how quickly humour around local traditions can go viral online.

Mzansi reacted to the video

Barbie wrote:

“Please don’t judge South Africa according to them. They stay in a country called Orania, next to South Africa, and we are not allowed to go there, so we don’t know them. 🥺”

Pearl Dlamini said:

“First, they lied about us to Trump, and now this?”

Angie commented:

“When I saw the South African flag. 😭”

Guy asked:

“Which part of South Africa is this?”

Tasiky wrote:

“As a South African, I’m embarrassed. 🫠”

Mphomaunatlala said:

“Nooooo! 😭 This is the wrong representation of SA. 😂😭”

Stella commented:

“Can we get someone to PROPERLY represent South Africa! 😭😭”

Sara wrote:

“This is the worst one so far. 😭😭”

