A married couple, popularly known as The Logan Family, announced their first business venture: a fast food establishment in Sea Point, Cape Town

The exciting video was shared on their TikTok account, and it went viral, attracting massive views and comments from a diverse online community

Social media users were impressed by the establishment's halaal certification and begged the couple to open branches in other parts of Mzansi

A Cape Town-based couple shared big news with their followers on their social media platforms. The Logan Fam

An American man married to a South African woman captivated many viewers with the announcement of their business venture, a halal burger spot, in the heart of Cape Town.

The clip, shared on their TikTok account @africanamericanfam, was met with a wave of support and excitement from social media users who promised to support the duo.

The video starts with the couple, sitting in their car, announcing their first business venture together. They invite their followers to join them for a look at the newly opened food stall at the busy Mojo Cafe Food Market in Sea Point.

The Logan Family's business venture

They stop at AA Paraatha Burgers, their new business, where a few staff members are busy preparing flame-grilled burgers. The wife excitedly explains that their burgers are made from wagyu before they give each other a high five.

The husband proceeds to show the menu, with burgers starting around R115. The couple explains that everything is halaal and invites people to the official business launch on Sunday, September 28, 2025.

Social media users were impressed by the hardworking couple and showered them with congratulatory messages. Image: The Logan Fam

SA reacts to the business news with support

The clip gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who congratulated the couple. Many were impressed that the restaurant was halaal and thanked them for being considerate of the Muslim community.

Some viewers noted how the Logans were glowing and growing together, wishing them a happy marriage and prosperity. There was also a large crowd from Durban and Gqeberha who begged that they open branches in both cities. The comments section was filled with a mix of praise, excitement, and well-wishes.

User @Jason Liu asked:

"What time do you guys open tomorrow and on Sunday?

User @Maegz shared:

"Did you say halaal 😭? Please, please Gqeberha! You guys are building an empire, and I could not be prouder. You are hands down my favourite couple 😭."

User @nadias_views added:

"Love that it’s halaal! Thanks for thinking of us 😋!"

User @naaz commented:

"May God bless your union and your new business, it’s up from here❤️."

User @Jamie-Leigh said:

Oh my gosh! This is big! Well done 🥺."

Watch the TikTok video below:

