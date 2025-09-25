Sizwe Dhlomo shared his thoughts after House music duo Liquideep announced its reunion

The radio personality expressed concern at the sudden move and claimed that the duo's time in the spotlight was finished

News of the reunion was met with a wide range of opinions from fans of the duo and other social media users

Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on Liquideep’s comeback. Images: sizwedhlomo/ Instagram, Am_Blujay/ Twitter

Fans received a pleasant surprise when the legendary Soul and house music duo Liquideep announced its reunion.

They took to their Instagram page on 25 September 2025 to share the news with a video of the pair's subtle announcement of their reunion while reacting to "rumours" of their split:

"They say that we're liquidated, bro. So, does that mean that now we're rehydrated?"

The news generated thousands of reactions from long-time fans and critics, including radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo.

Known for his controversial opinions, the Kaya 959 presenter feared that the duo and its sound might not resonate with new music listeners or the current trends:

"I’m happy for them, but you only get a limited amount of time in the sun. I worry that their window of opportunity has closed."

Sizwe Dhlomo said Liquideep’s time in the spotlight is finished. Images: sizwedhlomo/ Instagram, tndaba/ Twitter

Formed in 2007 by vocalist Ziyon and Ryzor, the producer, the group has released seven albums between 2008 and 2013, including their multi-platinum-selling album Fabrics of the Heart in 2010.

They announced their split in 2014, after which both members began to focus on their individual careers, with Ziyon collaborating with stars like Prince Kaybee. However, it appears the pair is ready to pick up where they left off.

News of the BBM hitmakers' reunion was as sudden as their break up. While some, like Sizwe, expressed scepticism, many loyal fans are still excited about the reunion.

Here's the video of Liquideep announcing their reunion:

How did South Africans react?

Loyal supporters are overcome with excitement at Liquideep's reunion. Read their comments below:

u_thandooo celebrated:

"You don’t understand how BIG this news is to me! Suicide postponed."

chwayita_joonie said:

"Honestly, they could just hum their old songs and I’d still buy tickets. Kirstenbosch or promoters, I don't know, make it happen."

MtibzaOTrain was excited:

"Yes, please! Music is not sports. And I hate how in South Africa we are ageist to our own, but still look forward to Jay-Z's album, listening to Nas' new stuff. Liquideep are back, baby, and so are Sade! We will be feasting soon, as music lovers, and I'm here for it."

missmooi_moi added:

"Best news I’ve heard today."

News of Liquideep's comeback sparked varying responses online. Image: manpower_within

Meanwhile, others were sceptical about the duo's comeback:

JustTrish_23 said:

"Awkward. There's a generation that doesn't know them."

tubbsgushima trolled:

"It’s the Ramaphosa economy."

DjangoXtra wrote:

"It's hunger."

NhlivoT posted:

"That ship has sailed, unfortunately."

