A Namibian teacher's innovative teaching method has captured the hearts of many South Africans, with his recent Instagram video going viral. On 30 August 2025, the educator shared a video of himself leading a lively lesson to his young learners, and it quickly became an online sensation.

The teacher teaches his class prepositions by sitting on the chair and standing in the dustbin. Image: @ree_kay/Instagram.

In the video, the teacher uses a hands-on approach to teach the children about prepositions. To demonstrate, he hilariously climbs into a dustbin, showing the children different positions as "in" and "on" as they watch him enthusiastically perform the lesson. His energetic teaching style left many followers exhausted just watching him.

The teacher's passion for his craft is clear as he connects with his students in a fun and memorable way, making learning engaging and entertaining. His commitment to giving 100% in every lesson has sparked a wave of admiration and respect from his followers.

Learning through involvement: engaging students with hands-on methods

The viral video posted by @ree__kay a Namibian teacher, is just a demonstration of prepositions but shows the importance of creative teaching methods in education. The International Society for Technology in Education reported that innovative approaches enhance student engagement, strengthen the students' engagement, encourage critical thinking and support emotional development, creating a more effective and fun learning environment.

The Teacher Institute also reported that teachers play a huge role in shaping learners' social and emotional well-being, acting as role models. Even though educators in Africa face issues like poor infrastructure, large class sizes and limited resources, which can slow down their ability to deliver quality education.

Followers are applauding the viral video which showcases the effort the teacher is putting into educating his learners. Image: The Good Brigade/ Getty Images.

More than just a job

While the video has brought humour and joy to many, it also shows the dedication and hard work teachers put in behind the scenes. This teacher is not only shaping the minds of his learners but is also setting a great example of passion and perseverance. The lesson here is that teaching is more than a job; it is a calling. This Namibian educator is proof of just how far that calling can go in making a difference.

Zolathandoradebe stated:

"Well done, sir 🙌 I'm giving you your flowers 💐"

thamigazide commented:

"The only teacher who loves their job 😂"

_eazyleigh wrote:

"I know he always tired after work 😂😭😭😭"

morphi_7 said:

"They are never paid enough. God will bless them."

tangi_eilo stated:

"I just know he's gonna be a great Dad 😂❤️"

itsafineapple_

"The teacher on the chair had done it more than under the table🤣🤣"

undercoveralizw commented:

"Teachers will be blessed by God. Yesterday I saw my Grade 2 teacher, and she was very happy to see me. I guess she was saying, “It's me who raised this boy". May God bless all teachers, they are also parents on the other side. What if you succeeded in the dream you once dreamed of achieving when you were young, they will be happy as if they are going to benefit for a lifetime."

misjadye said:

"Should show up well-dressed and putting in extra effort for his babies. What a role model he is to have for these students. God bless him"

rennysjournal wrote:

"We have proud parents who say their bundles of joy only speak English. But this is what happens behind the scenes 😳😳……Yassas, I want to sponsor a bottle on Friday for this brotherman 🤦🏻😅, I'm tired just from watching."

