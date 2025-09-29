A group of high school learners in South Africa has gone viral online with a video of their energetic school chant, showcasing their creativity and school spirit

The students' performance has captured the attention of South Africans, who have praised their unique blend of traditional school culture and modern hip-hop style

The clip has sparked a wave of excitement and admiration, highlighting the innovative spirit and creativity of young people in Mzansi and their ability to bring communities together through music and performance

High school learners have captured the attention of South Africans after a video of their hip-hop-inspired war cry went viral online.

The clip, which showcases a fresh spin on the traditional school chant, has left Mzansi buzzing with pride and admiration.

A video that was posted by @rugby_higlights02 on TikTok showcased the student who confidently took the lead, dancing and singing in rhythm as the crowd joined in, clapping and cheering to the energetic beat. The war cry, usually a spirited school tradition, took on a whole new dimension with its hip hop influence, blending catchy rhymes and lively moves that had everyone vibing along.

The learners' seamless mix of performance and school spirit struck a chord with South African viewers, many of whom praised the creativity and passion on display. The footage that was uploaded on 27 September 2025 of the Wynberg Boys' High School kids went viral on social media.

War cries have long been part of school culture in South Africa, often used at sports events or assemblies to build unity and morale. This particular performance, however, stood out for its unique style and flair, proving that tradition can evolve while still carrying the same sense of pride and belonging.

Social media users noted how the performance reflected the dynamism of today’s youth, who are finding ways to merge cultural practices with modern music and dance. The video has since sparked a wave of excitement, and for many, the high schooler’s hip hop war cry was more than just entertainment; it was a powerful reminder of how young people in Mzansi continue to innovate, inspire, and bring communities together through rhythm and creativity.

SA reacts to school pupils’ war cry

The online community of Mzansi flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts as they raved over the pupils' war cry.

Dnm_Stray said:

"Team Wynberg, I got chills for the first time."

Mo’money added:

"Wynberg- best instrumentalists, Paul Roos best sounding - you can hear the unison. Maritzburg it’s like a combo of the two, but not as great as the other two."

Noorjahan|The Baking Shell expressed:

"Obviously, WYNBERG BOYS did it best."

Aquahouse Msa shared:

"I love this culture!!"

EncendioGamer commented:

"Wynberg is King, not about Quantity, all about the Aura."

