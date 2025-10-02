The pupils at Wynberg Boys' High School showcased their school spirit and unity through a lively war cry, led by energetic students on stage who rallied their peers to join in

The event took an exciting turn when two boys jumped off the stage and were crowd-surfed by their schoolmates, receiving roaring cheers from the audience

The video of the war cry has been widely praised online, with viewers admiring the students' enthusiasm, camaraderie, and teamwork, highlighting the powerful role of school traditions in fostering identity

A spirited war cry at Wynberg Boys’ High School in Cape Town turned into a moment of pure excitement when pupils took the celebration to another level.

Wynberg Boys’ High learners flexed their impressive school spirit, wowing South Africans online. Image: @sawarcries

Source: TikTok

A video shared online by TikTok user @sawarcries captured the lively atmosphere inside the school hall, where learners were singing, chanting, and cheering in unison during a school gathering.

At the centre of the action, pupils on stage led the war cry with energy and passion, rallying the rest of the school to join in. The mood quickly escalated when two boys jumped off the stage into the crowd, where they were lifted and carried by their schoolmates in a spontaneous display of crowd surfing.

The moment was met with roaring cheers as the boys floated across the hall on the shoulders of their peers, all while the war cry continued in full voice. The clip spread across social media since it was posted on 1 October 2025, drawing admiration from South Africans who praised the pupils’ school spirit and unity.

Many commented that the scene reflected the strong camaraderie and traditions of Wynberg Boys’ High, one of Cape Town’s most well-known schools.

The event highlighted not only the enthusiasm of the learners but also the powerful role of school war cries in fostering identity and teamwork. While some viewers admitted they were surprised by the bold crowd-surfing moment, many agreed that the clip captured a light-hearted and unforgettable example of youth energy.

The Wynberg pupils’ war cry has since become a talking point across Mzansi, with many celebrating the joyous spirit of the occasion.

A boy from Wynberg Boys’ High led the school in a war cry in a TikTok video. Image: @sawarcries

Source: TikTok

SA is loving the schoolboys' war cry

The online community took to the comments section to rave about the impressive war cry performed by the Wynberg Boys’ High.

Jonas Silva said:

"The energy is contagious and very good."

ThriveBeyond Academics added:

"Brotherhood."

Moomoo12 1 wrote:

"This insane."

User expressed:

"Full of energy."

Adrivnna.es commented:

"Omg this vibe."

Bigrob Way replied:

"Need them at every football game I go to."

Watch the video below:

3 Epic war cry stories by Briefly News

A video of a high school's powerful Zulu war cry has gone viral across South Africa, eliciting strong reactions.

A surge of pride and unity swept through a South African high school community as learners erupted into a powerful nighttime war cry that left onlookers speechless and inspired.

South Africans were left with warm and fuzzy feelings after a group of schoolboys performed energetic yet touching war cries that have taken social media by storm, leaving Mzansi both entertained and nostalgic.

Source: Briefly News