Res students from the University of Pretoria dressed as if they were in ancient Greece and pushed around a fake horse on campus

Their attire appeared to be a reference to Greek life, which is often seen at colleges in the United States

The young men's actions humoured social media users, who expressed laughter in the comments

University of Pretoria students dressed in Greek-inspired garments pushed around a fake horse on campus. Images: @your_momssidehoe

Source: TikTok

A group of young male students from an unknown residence at the University of Pretoria, also known as Tuks, dressed in ancient Greek attire and pushed a fake horse on campus. Their mischievous antics had many laughing online.

On 1 October, 2025, TikTok user @your_momssidehoe took to her account to share the comical video. The clip starts with the students in their black and white chiton-inspired garments surrounding the horse, with one student sitting on the structure. They then push the wheely horse forward, rejoicing as it moves.

The app user humorously captioned her post:

"Mind you, we came here for an education."

The motives for the event are unclear.

What is Greek life at universities?

The website CollegeRaptor explains that the term 'Greek life,' primarily linked to American tertiary institutions, refers to sororities and fraternities with a longstanding tradition on college campuses. It is rooted in various principles, such as academic achievements, leadership, community service, and creating lifelong friendships.

The organisations, also called chapters, date back to the late 1700s. Its names use a combination of Greek letters, for example, Alpha Delta Pi, with members referring to themselves as brothers and sisters.

Actors Brad Pitt and Matthew McConaughey were a part of fraternities, Sigma Chi and Delta Tau Delta, respectively. Image: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Res students amuse the online community

A few local social media users, including a few University of Pretoria students, gathered in the post's comment section with laughter after seeing what the young men were up to.

@fatherkel, who had firsthand experience of the shenanigans, told people on the internet:

"I was so embarrassed because I had to walk alongside this for about 10 minutes with the constant silence and then the sudden noise."

@the_wise_waffler informed the public:

"Being bored at Tuks is a choice."

An entertained @jahearys1 said:

"My kind of people."

Referring to the fake horse, a curious @shady2505 commented:

"I would like to know how they got it onto campus."

@janeqi_s shared with a laugh:

"For a moment I thought it was a real horse."

@æbigail had an ah-ha moment and stated:

"So that's what I heard during class."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

