An 18-year-old South African academic star made headlines after officially graduating with an Actuarial Science degree, one of the toughest programmes in academia

Having started university at just 14 after matriculating at 13, she shared her journey in a heartfelt TikTok video reflecting on her path, challenges, and future dreams

Social media users across the country flooded the comment section, calling her a role model, praising her intelligence, and celebrating her as a pioneer for young girls

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Moningwa Hazel Ntuli, an 18-year-old honours degree student, shared her plans to continue studying. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Moningwa Hazel Ntuli expressed her reason for choosing to pursue an Actuarial Science degree, and her decision to do it at the University of Pretoria after being celebrated for completing the programme at 17 years.

In a video shared on TikTok by @allthingsacademics, she spoke so highly of the support she received from the institution and her dreams, leaving Mzansi in awe of her brilliance.

Hazel speaks of her academic journey

In the clip, Hazel, now 18, opens up about her inspiring journey as she completed her Actuarial Science degree from the University of Pretoria. She started university at just 14 after finishing matric at 13, something astonishing to many.

Speaking calmly and confidently, she shares why she chose UP and how the university has supported her from the beginning, financially and in many other ways. The institution also empowered her by taking her to seminars with inspirational people and speaking about the love she got from her lecturers and peers.

Her reason for staying focused was about making her family proud and proving that dreams are real, even for girls from places like Rosettenville. Currently pursuing her Honours Actuarial Science degree, the teenager has no plans to stop, wishing for a Master's degree and any job opportunity that might come her way.

Local people called the 18-year-old graduate Mzansi's own Sheldon Cooper. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

SA loves the confident graduate

Social media users were emotional, impressed, and just plain speechless. Many couldn’t believe she finished one of the hardest degrees before turning 18. Some were obsessed with how mature, well-spoken and focused she was, saying she was born for greatness. Others called her Mzansi's own Sheldon Cooper, wishing to see her successful in a few years.

User @Cipro_Bae said:

"What a super star 🌟 ✨💫 so proud of her. Wishing her endless success, may she be protected 🤩."

User @tshamisanitshami commented:

"Thee most inspirational, impactful and beautiful thing I have ever seen on the internet. Damn black female excellence at its finest 🔥."

User @Lauren added:

"I hope the dinosaurs don’t chow this girl mentally in the workplace. These old people are too damn jealous of young successful women."

User @Nthabiseng Majara🇿🇦 asked:

"Congratulations, but can you plug us how you started school at that young age? I feel robbed, but I wanna know for my kids."

User @khorommbi vhutshilo said:

"Which means she did her first year at the age of 14 years, but that time I was still struggling with Grade 9."

User @Zama added:

"Our very own Sheldon Cooper."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about graduations

A mother went on stage to accept her late daughter’s academic qualification, with her pain visible on her face, leaving many social media users in tears.

James Venter, the Sharks rugby player, graduated with an LLB, his second qualification, proving that it was possible to balance two demanding things and impressing online users.

A UKZN student graduating had the entire hall on its feet after showing his Kaizer Chiefs soccer jersey on stage, celebrating their Nedbank Cup victory.

Source: Briefly News