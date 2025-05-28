“I’ve Always Wanted an MBA”: University of Pretoria Student Completes Actuarial Science Degree at 17
- A brilliant young student has made headlines nationwide after becoming one of the youngest university graduates with a highly respected degree
- Her inspiring academic journey, which began at just 14 years old, was also shared in
- a powerful YouTube video
- Despite already achieving so much, the young graduate has no plans to stop and aims to pursue her Master's degree too
Mongiwa Hazel Ntuli, an 18-year-old Honours student, is trending for becoming one of the youngest ever to graduate with a university degree.
Her inspiring story was shared on YouTube by the University of Pretoria, and the comments were filled with love and admiration for her powerful journey.
Early brilliance sparks rapid growth
Growing up in Rosettenville, Johannesburg, Hazel Ntuli’s academic spark showed early and bright. Her natural ability first caught attention in Grade 3, when she accidentally wrote a Grade 4 paper and outscored every learner in that grade. She recalls:
"My teacher identified this and allowed me to write more Grade 4 papers, and saw that I performed exceptionally well."
What followed was a series of academic accelerations that pushed her through school faster than most and set her up for greatness at a young age. Hazel often reflects on this journey with humility, crediting faith and divine guidance as the foundation of her achievements.
Finding her fit and thriving at the University of Pretoria
For Hazel, choosing the University of Pretoria felt natural; it was the first to respond to her application, offered standout opportunities, and boasted an actuarial science department with a global reputation. The location also gave her enough distance from home to grow while still feeling grounded. Being younger than most of her classmates came with a unique set of challenges, including high expectations and feeling like the “little sister” among her peers.
But she adapted quickly, thanks to the encouragement of mentors, lecturers, and especially her house mother, Zamile. Support from Refilwe Leholo, the Vice-Chancellor's office, Momentum mentors, and others played a major role in shaping her confidence. She adds that prayer, vision boards and staying focused helped her power through.
"I always remind myself of why I started."
With an impressive record she set for herself after graduating so young, young Hazel won't be stopping anytime soon. She adds:
“After this, I’m planning to both work and further my studies. I’ve always wanted an MBA.”
Young genius graduates early
In the YouTube video, the young graduate opens up about her life-changing academic ride. She started her degree at just 14 and completed it at 17, proving she's far from ordinary. Now 18, she’s officially a University of Pretoria graduate in actuarial science and pursuing her post-grad studies.
Hazel explains how UP supported her with tuition, residency, mentorship and even events that connected her with big thinkers. These opened her eyes to real possibilities in STEM.
Watch the YouTube video below:
