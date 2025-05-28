A brilliant young student has made headlines nationwide after becoming one of the youngest university graduates with a highly respected degree

Her inspiring academic journey, which began at just 14 years old, was also shared in

a powerful YouTube video

Despite already achieving so much, the young graduate has no plans to stop and aims to pursue her Master's degree too

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A Johannesburg student completed her actuarial science degree at the age of 17. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Mongiwa Hazel Ntuli, an 18-year-old Honours student, is trending for becoming one of the youngest ever to graduate with a university degree.

Her inspiring story was shared on YouTube by the University of Pretoria, and the comments were filled with love and admiration for her powerful journey.

Early brilliance sparks rapid growth

Growing up in Rosettenville, Johannesburg, Hazel Ntuli’s academic spark showed early and bright. Her natural ability first caught attention in Grade 3, when she accidentally wrote a Grade 4 paper and outscored every learner in that grade. She recalls:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"My teacher identified this and allowed me to write more Grade 4 papers, and saw that I performed exceptionally well."

What followed was a series of academic accelerations that pushed her through school faster than most and set her up for greatness at a young age. Hazel often reflects on this journey with humility, crediting faith and divine guidance as the foundation of her achievements.

The young University of Pretoria graduate has no plans to stop studying anytime soon. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Finding her fit and thriving at the University of Pretoria

For Hazel, choosing the University of Pretoria felt natural; it was the first to respond to her application, offered standout opportunities, and boasted an actuarial science department with a global reputation. The location also gave her enough distance from home to grow while still feeling grounded. Being younger than most of her classmates came with a unique set of challenges, including high expectations and feeling like the “little sister” among her peers.

But she adapted quickly, thanks to the encouragement of mentors, lecturers, and especially her house mother, Zamile. Support from Refilwe Leholo, the Vice-Chancellor's office, Momentum mentors, and others played a major role in shaping her confidence. She adds that prayer, vision boards and staying focused helped her power through.

"I always remind myself of why I started."

With an impressive record she set for herself after graduating so young, young Hazel won't be stopping anytime soon. She adds:

“After this, I’m planning to both work and further my studies. I’ve always wanted an MBA.”

Young genius graduates early

In the YouTube video, the young graduate opens up about her life-changing academic ride. She started her degree at just 14 and completed it at 17, proving she's far from ordinary. Now 18, she’s officially a University of Pretoria graduate in actuarial science and pursuing her post-grad studies.

Hazel explains how UP supported her with tuition, residency, mentorship and even events that connected her with big thinkers. These opened her eyes to real possibilities in STEM.

Watch the YouTube video below:

3 Briefly News articles about graduations

Sharks rugby player James Venter graduated with an LLB, his second qualification, proving that it was possible to balance two demanding things and impressing online users.

A mother was filmed on stage accepting her late daughter’s academic qualification, with her pain visible on her face, leaving many social media users in tears.

A UKZN student graduating had the entire graduation hall on its feet after showing off his Kaizer Chiefs soccer jersey on stage, celebrating the Nedbank Cup victory.

Source: Briefly News