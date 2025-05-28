Dr Jemina Modise is the first to hold a doctoral degree in the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police

Her PhD research was on gender equity and leadership in the police

Dr Modise transitioned from data modelling and capturing to being out on the frontlines as a VIP Inspector

In an interview with Briefly News, Dr Modise discussed how the courage of her mother and the support of her aunt drove her mission-oriented path

In a heartening tale of grit and purpose, Dr. Jemina Modise is the first member from her department within the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police to earn a Doctorate. The inspiring officer is shattering glass ceilings and advancing inclusive leadership in local government.

Dr Modise began her law enforcement career in the most unlikely of places as a data capture. Images: Supplied

From humble beginnings in the Mohlakeng Township to the high levels of public service and scholarship, Dr Modise’s experience is one of persistence, poise, and pathfinding accomplishment.

Rooted in resilience: A childhood of inspiration

Born and raised in Mohlakeng, Randfontein, Dr Modise grew up in a family in which grit was something one wore on one’s sleeve.

“We fought our share of battles, especially after my mom got retrenched when I was still in primary school,” she told Briefly News.

But her mother’s perseverance - returning to school and later becoming a teacher - unveiled to little Jemina the power of grit. Dr Modise’s mother completed matric and a teaching degree in her adult life.

“Seeing that happen in front of my own eyes provided me with a front-row experience of what perseverance is,” she said.

With encouragement from her aunt, who persuaded her to pursue modelling while she studied, Modise learned from an early age to juggle more than one role and responsibility - skills which would later be the hallmark of her career path.

A journey into public service

Dr Modise began her law enforcement career in the most unlikely of places as a data capturer.

“Working at Labat Traffic Solutions, I came into contact with senior metro police officers who were touched by my passion to study,” she recalled.

A tale from one of the officers, a tale of starting life as a janitor and working his way up, awakened something within her.

“That experience transformed me. It showed me that where you start does not determine how you end.”

Later on, she joined the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department as a metro officer and worked her way up through the ranks into the Research and Compliance Division, and now as a VIP Inspector within the Protection Unit.

In an interview with Briefly News freelance reporter, Mkhululi Chimoio, Dr Modise underscored that at each stage of the way, from the frontline to strategy, her leadership style was impacted:

“Being in local government taught me that leadership is about connection, service, and impact. You are not just an official - you are a voice, a bridge, a change maker.”

Breaking barriers with a Doctorate

Inspired by a desire to be an example, Dr Modise pursued a PhD in Business Management while also working full-time. She researched the underrepresentation of women in senior leadership in metro police departments and developed models for promoting gender equality in leadership.

“The academic journey was tough - early mornings, late nights, and missed social functions - but I kept telling myself that I had to finish what I had started,” she said.

Her children, nieces, and colleagues were her motivation.

“I wanted them to know that it is possible to get educated at any stage in life, even in rooms once forbidden to women.”

Dr Modise’s experience is one of persistence, poise, and pathfinding accomplishment. Image: Supplied

A legacy of upliftment and leadership

To Dr Modise, becoming a doctoral holder is not a question of personal accomplishment, but of change.

“My achievement challenges conventional norms, that a metro officer can be an academic and a thought leader simultaneously,” she said.

“It vindicates that public servants can pursue excellence and return it to serve their communities.”

Looking to the future, she plans to professionalise her passion for mentorship, more broadly share her research, and keep making a difference in governance transformation.

“Mentorship means a great deal to me. I would not be here without people who have believed in me.”

Her message to young women, especially those raised in disadvantaged situations, is unrelenting:

“Your beginnings do not determine your destiny. Dream big, find mentorship, invest in your development - and always remember, you belong in every room where decisions are made.”

Dr. Jemina Modise is more than a police officer or academic - she is a powerful reminder of what happens when willpower meets possibility. And she’s only getting started.

