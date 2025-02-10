One young lady in South Africa is making waves online after she obtained a doctorate in Geography

The woman was also promoted to pursue a PhD in the Faculty of Science due to her outstanding performance in her Honours programme

People were impressed by the stunner story as they headed to the comments section to shower her with praises

South Africa is buzzing over a young lady's remarkable achievement after she recently earned her PhD in Geography.

A lady who bagged a PhD in Geography was praised for her outstanding achievements.

SA celebrates young woman with PhD in Geography

Dr. Nomhle Ngwenya, the first black woman to earn a PhD in Geography and Environmental Sciences at the University of the Witwatersrand, became the youngest graduate.

In a post shared on LinkedIn by Valentine Zoza, the 25-year-old is a force to be reckoned with, as she holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) Honours (cum laude) in Geography and Environmental Sciences and a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Geography and Sociology from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Due to her outstanding performance in her Honours programme, she was promoted to do a PhD in the Faculty of Science. Dr Nomhle opened up about her journey to obtaining her PhD degree saying:

"My PhD journey has taught me resilience, passion and the importance of determination in achieving one's goals. With the support and guidance of my supervisor, Prof Simatele, I took on a very big project looking at innovative financial mechanisms in the bond market and how they could play a role in financing the low carbon transition in South Africa."

Dr Nomhle Ngwenya's future plans

She was once a Global Shaper at the World Economic Forum and a Climate Risk Analyst at Nedbank. She is a member of the National Advisory Council on Innovation Advisory Council. Dr Nomhle aims to create a generational impact by inspiring more black females in STEM careers and innovative solutions to leverage Africa as a superpower.

SA is proud of the PhD holder in Geography

People in Mzansi were inspired by the woman's achievement as they flocked to the comments section to shower with heartwarming messages.

Avuya Mandubu said:

"Congratulations, all the best for your future desires."

Kenya Goff-Hall added:

"Simply incredible and beautiful. Congratulations to you on this milestone achievement and blessing."

Thokozani G wrote:

"Trailblazer in the making right here."

Nayar Abbas commented:

"Congratulations."



Women breaking barriers in South Africa

Briefly News previously reported that one young woman is changing the narratives after being named the black female recipient of PhD in Applied Data Science from the University of Johannesburg.

A graduate from the University of Pretoria made history as she was named the first person to obtain a PhD in Astrophysics.

A dedicated lady from Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape has left many in awe after she became the first person to obtain a PhD in Natural Sciences from Walter Sisulu University (WSU).

