A man drove his new electric car through his Limpopo village, and people quickly gathered to see the unusual vehicle

The villagers were surprised to learn that the car ran on electricity instead of petrol, sparking plenty of amazement

Online, the clip spread widely as people applauded the achievement and loved the sense of pride from the community

South Africans admired the man’s achievement and celebrated how his village embraced the excitement of seeing an electric car for the first time.

A man proudly showed his electric car to a crowd in a Limpopo village. Image: @tumeloramarumo

Source: TikTok

In South Africa’s towns and villages, moments of wonder often begin in the most ordinary settings. A single spark of curiosity can draw crowds, stir conversation, and leave people with a memory they won’t soon forget.

When TikTok user @tumeloramarumo shared a video on 27 September 2025, it quickly captured the attention of thousands. The video showed him driving his new electric car through a Limpopo village, where locals gathered in amazement. Within minutes, the crowd grew as word spread that the vehicle ran without petrol, sparking excitement and curiosity. The moment highlighted both the pride in his achievement and the community’s fascination with modern technology reaching rural spaces.

The TikTok creator explained that some villagers were particularly surprised to learn that the car needed to be charged instead of filled with fuel. As the vehicle stood surrounded by onlookers, many touched it and expressed admiration, calling more people over to see it in person. For the community, the car represented more than just transport; it was a symbol of progress and possibility.

Community reacts to the electric car

The clip drew wide attention online, reaching over 7,000 likes in just four days, along with countless comments and shares. Viewers celebrated the creator’s milestone of owning such a car while enjoying how the village embraced the moment with genuine awe. The viral reach reflected how powerful stories of innovation and cultural pride can be when captured authentically.

People online shared how much they admired the man’s success, and they praised the way the community gathered to celebrate him. The video left many smiling, as it blended modern achievement with the warmth of a village coming together for something new.

A TikTok video captured how people reacted to seeing an electric vehicle for the first time in rural Limpopo. Image: @tumeloramarumo

Source: TikTok

Here's what Mzansi had to say

MnrNiemand posted:

“Four days later... Two weeks of loadshedding. 😭😭”

Lefa Mkayy replied:

“AYI CHELI PETROL! 🗣📢 Congratulations are in order, man. 🎉🥳”

Wet Celestial asked:

“Are there even charging stations in Venda?”

Mpho wondered:

“Who will fix those cars?”

Fhulufhelo Mahlangu wrote:

“Eyi cheli petrol, tana ti to vona. 😂😂😁”

Max Onga Solveki added:

“Bro, what? The way they are so shocked. 😩”

️ commented:

“Oh, congratulations, what a blessed person you are. It just feels like blessings; being educated and showing who you are, what a life to live. The smile I have on my face. 😊🎊 Congratulations on the first fresh kilometres. 🎊🎉💐”

Tlou-The Stoic shared:

“That’s why I encourage people to leave their village at some point and explore things out there.”

TeeKay Gadgets joked:

“One guy called the infotainment screen a Laptop. 😂”

Check out the TikTok video below:

