A TikToker posted a video showing the celebration of Dr Mapholoba, the first in his family to earn a doctorate, with all the family members dressed in their graduation gowns

Dr Mapholoba's PhD milestone has triggered a wave of admiration with followers showing their awe, support and inspiration

The celebration isn't just a personal victory for the PhD holder but a symbol of hope for others striving for academic success

A content creator posted a video on TikTok of her family's first PhD holder and the grand party they had in KwaZulu-Natal, leaving Mzansi inspired and impressed. The video, which quickly gained attention, was posted on 24 September 2025.

The viral TikTok video shows a heartwarming celebration of academic excellence. KwaZulu-Natal has seen a huge milestone with Dr Mapholoba becoming the first in his family to obtain a PhD. The pride of the family and friends is clear as they rally behind Dr Mapholoba's incredible achievement.

The celebration was vibrant with family members dressed in their graduation attire, proudly following their newest PhD graduate. The scene was filled with joy as they entered the tent, ready to mark the occasion.

The clip shared by @yolanda_mapholoba of the celebration shows Dr Mapholoba wearing the traditional red gown and black cap, leading his family into the tent for the festivities. There was ululating, dancing, singing, speeches and family photos all capturing the amazing achievement. It was clear that this event would be remembered for years to come.

A wave of support

Dr Mapholoba's achievement marks not just a personal victory but also a great milestone for the entire family and community. This is just the beginning of what promises to be an inspiring journey.

The celebration has sparked a flood of support and admiration from followers, as seen in the heartfelt comments. From awe to inspiration, the reactions show how Dr Mapholoba's achievement is not only a family triumph but also a symbol of hope for others.

Dr Khonzi Mthiyane (PhD) commented:

"Congratulations and well done Pholoba 🥰"

Itumeleng said:

"That kid who hugged you is already inspired! 🙂🙏"

Ziya ✝️ stated:

"Now he’s the blueprint- you guys don’t have an excuse nani funeka nifundile 🙂‍↕️🫰🏻🫰🏻"

DoingpoliticswithSane! 🥹🥹❤️wrote:

"He has opened the way for you and shown you that this is happening! 🥺🥺🥺 ❤ ❤ "

TheLazyMakoti commented:

"Congratulations!!!🙌🏾 ✨"

Hlengiwe VEZI stated:

"Wow, Bakity! Congratulations, Doctor. Education is not given easily 🔥🔥🔥 I was even energized during the day."

flo_blossom said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️Nawo this what we call generational wealth❤️❤"

Boipelo Malefahlo wrote:

"I felt every emotion 🥹 the goosebumps 😍🔥"

