South African music producer Kabza De Small has once again broken a record with his hit songs

The Amapiano sensation is making waves on Spotify after hundreds of his songs were streamed over a million times each, making him the first South African to reach this milestone

Fans celebrated Kabza's incredible achievement, and fans have once again declared him the greatest producer in the country

Kabza De Small's songs broke a major record on Spotify. Images: kabelomotha_.

Source: Instagram

Another day, another record broken by the talented Kabza De Small.

The multi-award-winning Amapiano producer is at the peak of his years-long career and has made incredible strides since his entry into the mainstream, which has seen him collect countless accolades.

Coming from the release of his latest album, Bab'Motha, it has been reported that the producer has broken an incredible record on Spotify.

According to PianoConnectSA on 1 October 2025, Kabza has become the first South African artist to have 140 songs on Spotify, each with over a million streams.

His top 10 most popular songs on the platform have each garnered millions of streams, with the chart-topping Imithandazo with Mthunzi currently being the highest at 43 million, while Siyabonga from Bab'Motha sits on 2.5 million streams.

This milestone solidifies Kabza De Small's status as a dominant figure in South African music and highlights the continued loyalty of his global fanbase. It further speaks to his reputation as one of the country's most bankable and consistently listened-to artists.

The news sparked rave reactions from supporters who crowned Kabza the undisputed king of Amapiano.

See the PianoConnectSA announcement below:

South Africans show love to Kabza De Small

Online users took to the comments section to sing Kabza's praises. Read some of their comments below:

MungaiKD threw shade:

"While y'all are arguing about upcoming and established artists, real ones are putting in the numbers and mad work ethic."

tundebillions said:

"Everything he touches is gold."

Niq_litha was inspired:

"I wanna be THIS good at my job."

Oriana_RSA wrote:

"Nah, bro is gifted. No one can take that away from him. GOATED!"

Normzy_ posted:

"He’s called the King of Amapiano for a reason."

SayCalypso cheered:

"Kabza De Biggest."

Gert_LeNinja added:

"You can't compare Kabza with anyone."

ontie_ODM noted:

"When we say he is the King of Amapiano, we know what we are talking about."

Mgebe_Khiwa responded:

"Just by counting from 1 to 50, you'll understand how crazy this is."

A10Journey said:

"Unrelated - what I love about us South Africans is the way we push Kabza forward. His career is out of the ordinary, especially for a producer. There can never be another. He's the face of a whole genre in a country that's a heavy load, and boy, HE IS CARRYING!"

