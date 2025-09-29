Lordkez is filled with gratitude to Cassper Nyovest for the success of their new song, Aweh (Remix)

The singer took to social media with a special thank you message to Mufasa after the song hit over a million views

Fans flooded her comments with congratulatory messages and marvelled at Lordkez's journey

Lordkez showed love to Cassper Nyovest for the success of their new song, 'Aweh (Remix)'.

Lordkez sent a heartfelt shout-out to Cassper Nyovest after their song Aweh (Remix) became a commercial success.

Nearly a month after its release, along with a music video, the song has received praise from fans and music critics alike, and it continues to generate a buzz on social media and streaming sites.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page on 28 September 2025, the singer thanked Mufasa for helping make her song a major hit after the music video surpassed a million views on YouTube in just two weeks:

"This is insane, my first milli! Thank you, @casspernyovest, and thank you to you guys!!! AWEEEEEEEEEEEEEH!"

Reacting to the news, Mufasa was equally surprised and congratulated Lordkez, who recently made the lineup for Fill Up Toyota Stadium:

"Insane!!! I’m 2 weeks?? Congratulations, superstar!!! Let’s go for 2 mill!!!"

Lordkez thanked Cassper Nyovest after ‘Aweh (Remix)’ surpassed a million views on YouTube. Image: longlivelordkez

The song captures the romance between Lordkez and her love interest, Mufasa, as they both express their interest in starting something meaningful.

As the visuals fast approach 1,2 million views, the single is sitting on over 970k streams on Spotify, with the original trailing behind at 718k plays.

Social media supporters are loving Aweh (Remix) and flooded Lordkez's comments section praising her and Cassper Nyovest for their incredible work.

Watch their music video below:

Social media shows love to Lordkez

Online users sang Lordkez's praises on the success of her new song. Read some of their comments below:

Lebone_Moiloa24 said:

"S/O to you, well deserved. And Nyovi came in with that smooth verse. My fav song."

PercySyeJiyane wrote:

"Happy for you, some people still can't do a mill in two weeks, and they've been in the game for more than six years."

u_thandi_ showed love to Lordkez:

"The way I've been following your journey since your song Rain. Hai, mama, I'm so proud."

Floyd4L posted:

"Been locked in since the Belladonna days. Glad to see you getting the recognition you deserve, ma'am."

Online users can't get enough of Lordkez and Cassper Nyovest's song, 'Aweh (Remix)'. Image: longlivelordkez

Lulxmx praised Lordkez:

"So happy for you, ma’am! I’m really enjoying the EP! Trap Phone is my favourite so far!"

manv_world was impressed:

"Well deserved, Kez. The amount of time you took to promote this one was something special. Kez to the world!"

ChakufwaMChirwa added:

"Lovely song. Great synergy from you and Mufasa."

loneboy_steezy responded:

"Well deserved, that's a lit song."

