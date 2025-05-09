Cassper Nyovest got real about his favourite songs by his late, longtime rival, AKA

The Gusheshe hitmaker spoke highly of his nemesis and their past, saying Supa Mega kept him on his toes musically

His admission sparked a cocktail of reactions from fans who admired his honesty, and those who continue to comment on their beef

Cassper Nyovest mentioned his two favourite songs by AKA. Images: Twitter/ casspernyovest, Instagram/ akaworldwide

We finally got to learn Cassper Nyovest's favourite songs by AKA, and the list caught many fans by surprise.

What's Cassper Nyovest's favourite AKA song?

Just over two years since AKA's untimely passing, the rapper's name is still mentioned in conversations, from the haunting mystery behind his death to his impact on the music industry.

The late rapper left a lasting impression on fellow South Africans through his infectious music and charisma, and the last person fans thought would praise the Supa Mega was his longtime rival, Cassper Nyovest.

The pair's longstanding feud went beyond the music and, at some point, nearly turned ugly, and it seems with AKA's absence, Mufasa has come to appreciate his artistry.

Cassper Nyovest admitted to liking "a lot" of AKA's songs despite their rivalry. Image: casspernyovest

In a recent interview shared by TikTokker, ts.resego, Cassper revealed his favourite songs by AKA, including his 2014 hit, All Eyes On Me, speaking highly about the impact the song had, even knowing it word for word:

"It's a great song, it was at the peak of our competitiveness before it became a serious beef. It was song for song with me and him, and then he dropped this amazing record, and I was like, 'What am I going to do after this?' because I didn't have songs like that. It probably inspired Baby Girl."

Mufasa also named Sim Dope, another hit from the Levels album, named after the rapper's close friend, Simphiwe Gumede, the son of IT businessman, Robert Gumede.

Cassper went on to speak of AKA's artistry, saying he was an amazing musician. He also opened up about having a lighthearted moment with AKA after a soccer match:

"We got a chance to play in the same team because of Big Zulu, and I scored this amazing goal. We went through to the finals, then he and I had a high-five moment."

Here's what Mzansi said about Cassper Nyovest's video

Fans admired Cassper's honesty:

mamas showed love to Cassper:

"One thing I love about Cass, he's kinda humble, AKA was very arrogant and wouldn't have admitted he liked anything about Cass."

Dean's said:

"Cassper's maturity is unmatched amongst celebrities."

Skhandamayeza wrote:

"I respect you, Cassper, for showing respect for Mega even when he's gone."

Meanwhile, others argued that AKA was far ahead of Mufasa, and that it wasn't a competition:

lammygasa said:

"Cassper has never been in the same league as AKA. They were never peers. AKA was far ahead with musicality."

Mashobane trolled:

"Bro was lucky to be compared to AKA."

Lee Njinji Magwaza argued:

"AKA was miles ahead of you!! Only realised this after his passing."

Fans argued that AKA was a better musician than Cassper Nyovest. Image: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest releases new Fill Up date and venue

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest finally confirming the date and venue for the next Fill Up concert.

The rapper heeded fans' calls for another event, and after years of careful planning, he finally found the perfect venue.

