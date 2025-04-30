Cassper Nyovest has officially announced that his highly anticipated Fill Up event will take place at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on 6 December 2025

Fans on social media have expressed mixed reactions, with excitement from some about the event coming to their hometown and others questioning his recent music

Despite concerns over his music's relevance, the announcement has generated widespread buzz, with fans eager to attend and see which songs he will perform

The news that Mzansi has been waiting for is finally here! Cassper Nyovest announced on social media that he is taking his highly anticipated Fill Up to the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Cassper Nyovest has announced that his Fill Up will be held at the Free State Stadium.

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest announces Fill Up Free State Stadium

Cassper Nyovest and his team have finally decided on the date and venue for his upcoming Fill Up. The star has been teasing another major event since late last year. Fans have been patiently waiting for this year's Fill Up after the success of Fill Up The Dome in 2015. He then did Fill Up Orlando Stadium in 2016, Fill Up FNB Stadium in 2017, Fill Up Moses Mabhida Stadium in 2018, and Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium in 2022.

Taking to his Instagram page, Cassper Nyovest announced that his sixth Fill-Up event will be held at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on 6 December 2025. The post read:

"BLOEMFONTEIN!!!! Home of Masele!! (yah le nou), Home of the Free State Cheaters, Home of the 2nd Highest court in South Africa, Hosh Karamaima Capital (mare nna I’m married bathong), Centre of the FREE STATE!!! Bana ba ga Oumama!!! We heard you, kele utlwile… 06 December, Free State Stadium. RE ON ON ON!!! It’s official, Bloem the next host for FILL UP! #FillUpFreeStateStadium 🦁South Africa HAUWENG VRY STAATA!! TICKETS OUT NOW!!! Link in my bio."

SA reacts to Cassper Nyovest's Fill Up announcement

Social media has been abuzz with mixed reactions from fans following Cassper Nyovest's big announcement. Some were over the moon that the event was finally coming to their hometowns, while others questioned which songs Cassper would be performing at the event, despite the success of his latest hit, Kusho Bani.

@bee_motshabi commented:

"This is dope. It’ll probably be the best one yet. Ba ga oumama ba go rata nine nine."

@masedi_shaai wrote:

"THANK YOU 🙌. Finally I'll get to attend my first Fill Up!😭 I predicted the venue😭😭. I've been DMing @bridge_tlee since '22 to convince you to bring it to Free State😭"

@stino_le_thwenny said:

"Nice one.. as artists from the Free State this is too dope..Well done to you and the team… congratulations 🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌🙌"

@lebogang_chippa noted:

"I once went to Fill up in Royal Bafokeng, I don't remember Fill up in Mmabatho stadium Refiloe(I stand to be corrected)"

@DMN4ever added:

"Imagine him performing songs like "phuma Kim, ghusheshe, Tito mbowen, Bhebhe bheeee bheebhabha etc in 2025 I'm definitely not going his music so boring & lame."

@Bizlifestyle4 wrote:

"Does he have new music?"

Cassper Nyovest has confirmed that his Fill Up will be held in Bloemfontein.

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest ventures into streaming

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has entered the world of streaming as he looks to extend his empire in South African media.

The award-winning Mzansi rapper identified streaming as a future money-maker in South Africa and is offering five PS5s to his subscribers.

