Cassper Nyovest's fans are thrilled as he hints at another Fill Up concert following his successful Soweto show

The rapper celebrated the 10th anniversary of his debut album, Tsholofelo and expressed heartfelt gratitude for his fans' overwhelming support

Social media reacted with excitement, with fans eagerly anticipating more details on the next Fill Up event

Cassper Nyovest's fans are in for a special treat next year. After his successful concert in Soweto, the rapper hinted that another fill-up was on the cards.

Cassper Nyovest teased another fill-up event next year.

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest thanks fans for a successful concert

Larger-than-life South African rapper Cassper Nyovest is over the moon after his recent successful concert. The rapper, who had a concert to celebrate his debut album Tsholofelo's 10th anniversary, expressed gratitude to his fans.

Taking to his Instagram page, Mufasa said he was overwhelmed by the love and support from his fans. The rapper said he did not expect the large turnout after announcing the event 20 days ago. Cassper also hinted that another fill-up was on the cards after his concert in Soweto. Part of the post read:

"We rocked out for two hours straight, back-to-back hits!! We could have gone on for longer, to be honest, but that was a good way to warm up for next year. I definitely owe y'all a fill-up cause y'all filled up my heart with love, joy and passion."

SA reacts to Cassper Nyovest's post

Social media users were over the moon after Nyovi teased another fill-up show. Many said they couldn't wait for the new dates.

@karabo.ledwaba said:

" I said they only hate on the internet."

@bossyaya said:

"Did he say fill-up?? We can't wait."

Cassper Nyovest drops music video for his latest song

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest is giving his fans and followers the content they signed up for. The rapper who recently blew up social media because of his cheating scandal has been releasing amazing music.

One of Mzansi's greatest rappers, Cassper Nyovest, is back in the studio, and we love it for him. The award-winning star is finally trending for his music following the music video's release for his new song, Ma Menemene.

