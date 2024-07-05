K.O hinted that he has some huge announcements he couldn't wait to share with his fans

The Caracara hitmaker recently dropped his new single, Let Me Cook , which fans declared an instant classic

Supporters are looking forward to whatever it is that K.O has in store for them, confident that it will be something big

K.O said he has some massive news to share with his fans. Images: mrcashtime

K.O announced that he has big plans to share with his fans, and said all will reveal itself in due time.

K.O teases major announcements

Coming from the successful release of his new single, Let Me Cook, featuring Maglera Doe Boy, K.O continues to prove that he has not lost his groove despite over a decade in the music industry.

Having reinvented himself numerous times throughout his career, from his days with Teargas leading to his flourishing solo career, K.O's longevity in the game is one to marvel at, while his pen game is still as crisp as KFC chicken.

As his new music video continues to gain popularity and inches closer to a million views, K.O revealed that he has something in store for his supporters.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, the SETE hitmaker teased some major announcements, saying he couldn't wait to share the news with his supporters:

"I have some fire announcements this month that I can’t wait to share! Salute to all the members."

Mzansi shows love to K.O

Fans are raving and can't wait for whatever it is that K.O has in store. Could it be new music? Or perhaps a one-man show or tour? Whatever it is, fans already know that Mr Cashtime doesn't disappoint:

TheoVusi18 hyped K.O:

"Kota after Kota, o star tlwaa!"

investinme97 said:

"Goat level."

@27Ngubeni was excited:

"Let’s go!"

Perxxi_Universe asked:

"When are you releasing your track with the late Mega?"

Dsco20 wrote:

"Salute!"

