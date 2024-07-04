Nasty C Announces ‘I Love It Here’ European Tour to Promote Album: “We’re About to Get Active”
- Nasty has announced his upcoming European tour in support of his newly-released album
- The rapper revealed five locations for the I Love It Here tour, and plans to add more with help from his fans
- The Ivysons can't wait to see their fave in action, while others hyped him for promoting his music abroad
Nasty C is gearing up to embark on a European tour in support of his new album, I Love It Here, and can't wait to see his fans.
Nasty C to tour Europe
Nasty C is still building numbers for his new album and plans to tour the UK to promote the project with his European Ivysons.
I Love It Here was released in 2023 and received praise from fans and hip hop heads alike. The rapper has been promoting it through his shows, and judging by the numbers, he has done a great job. He now plans to take it a step further.
"I suffered and worked hard for nothing in varsity": UCT alumni complains about employment dark side
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Taking to his social media pages, Nasty announced the I Love It Here European tour set to kick off on 18 October 2024 in France.
As it stands, he only has five stops but plans to add more and urged his fans to suggest other venues they would like to see him visit:
"To all my Ivysons in Europe and the UK, I’m pulling up this October! We’re about to get active! Tickets go live on 5 July; do the right thing. Drop your city in the comments to let me know where you want me to pull up!"
Fans react to Nasty C's tour
The Ivyson army showed love to Nasty C and is getting their coins ready for their tickets:
TendaiSia alerted:
"If I find myself in Europe, don’t be shocked."
LMphaho said:
"I can promise you that you'll get more love away from home; we don't deserve you."
Sabsda1 was excited:
"I need to buy my ticket now!"
mandie_bloss declared:
"Let's go! It's about to be a movie."
Mbuso Khoza postpones tour
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mbuso Khoza postponing his anticipated tour.
Due to illness, the singer said he was unable to commit to the tour and was forced to change the dates.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za