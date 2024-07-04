Nasty has announced his upcoming European tour in support of his newly-released album

The rapper revealed five locations for the I Love It Here tour, and plans to add more with help from his fans

The Ivysons can't wait to see their fave in action, while others hyped him for promoting his music abroad

Nasty C shared the dates for his upcoming ‘I Love It Here’ European tour. Images: nasty_csa

Nasty C is gearing up to embark on a European tour in support of his new album, I Love It Here, and can't wait to see his fans.

Nasty C to tour Europe

Nasty C is still building numbers for his new album and plans to tour the UK to promote the project with his European Ivysons.

I Love It Here was released in 2023 and received praise from fans and hip hop heads alike. The rapper has been promoting it through his shows, and judging by the numbers, he has done a great job. He now plans to take it a step further.

Taking to his social media pages, Nasty announced the I Love It Here European tour set to kick off on 18 October 2024 in France.

As it stands, he only has five stops but plans to add more and urged his fans to suggest other venues they would like to see him visit:

"To all my Ivysons in Europe and the UK, I’m pulling up this October! We’re about to get active! Tickets go live on 5 July; do the right thing. Drop your city in the comments to let me know where you want me to pull up!"

Fans react to Nasty C's tour

The Ivyson army showed love to Nasty C and is getting their coins ready for their tickets:

TendaiSia alerted:

"If I find myself in Europe, don’t be shocked."

LMphaho said:

"I can promise you that you'll get more love away from home; we don't deserve you."

Sabsda1 was excited:

"I need to buy my ticket now!"

mandie_bloss declared:

"Let's go! It's about to be a movie."

