Mbuso Khoza has postponed his highly-anticipated Ifa Lomkhono tour after falling ill

The singer/ actor said he wanted to perform to the best of his ability and didn't want to give fans a half-hearted show

Mzansi was shattered but sent well-wishes to Khoza and hoped he recovers well enough to give them a great show

Mbuso Khoza's Ifa Lomkhono tour was postponed after the singer fell ill. Images: mbuso.khoza

Source: Instagram

Mbuso Khoza left many fans devastated after announcing that he had to postpone his anticipated Ifa Lomkhono tour.

Mbuso Khoza postpones tour

Just days ahead of his long-awaited tour, Mbuso Khoza announced that he needed to postpone the shows after falling ill.

The Ifa Lomkhono hitmaker, whose tour was named after his album, revealed that he caught the flu.

After his voice was affected, coupled with fatigue from his acting schedule, the former Umkhokha: The Curse star and his team decided it was best to postpone.

Taking to his Instagram page, the singer apologised to his supporters who were looking forward to the tour, originally scheduled to kick off on 3 July 2024:

"Ladies and gentlemen, this is to confirm that the Ifa Lomkhono tour has been postponed due to an act of God that I had bad flu that affected the tone of my voice.

"My team advised me to come up with the new dates, and I promise to make the wait worthwhile."

Mbuso said the only show that won't change is the Johannesburg leg of the tour, taking place on 6 July 2024 at the Silverstar Casino:

Mzansi reacts to Mbuso Khoza's announcement

Fans are devastated by the news; however, they hope Khoza makes a full recovery:

South African actress, Lerato Mvelase, sent well-wishes:

"Get well soon, Mbuso."

bonn_glen was devastated:

"Hawu, I was so looking forward to seeing you at the Joburg show."

luphumlongcayisa said:

"Godspeed, my brother."

nompilo_zondo_kamthiyane wrote:

"Get well soon, baba."

Mzansi actor, Bonko Khoza, posted:

"Get well soon, Mkhathini."

boks_959723 responded:

"Lulama, Mfo. Take care of yourself, we need you fit and healthy."

Mbuso Khoza speaks about Jacob Zuma

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Mbuso Khoza's recollection of how Jacob Zuma once helped him.

The singer/ actor said had it not been for the uMkhonto Wesizwe president, he would have been in a very dark place, and he extended his gratitude to Zuma.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News