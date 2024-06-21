Actor Mbuso Khoza reflected on how former president Jacob Zuma helped him from a wrongful prosecution

The former Umkhokha: The Curse actor shared that he wanted to remind Jacob Zuma that if it weren't for his intervention, he would have been wrongfully prosecuted

The star shared the detailed story of what transpired when Msholozi intervened on his Instagram page

Mbuso Khoza reflected on how Jacob Zuma helped him.

It seems like our former president, Jacob Zuma, was more than a president to others; actor Mbuso Khoza disclosed some information about what transpired between them.

Mbuso reveals how Jacob Zuma helped him out of jail

South African actor and musician Mbuso Khoza has made headlines once again after he confirmed his departure from Umkhokha: The Curse.

The former Umkhokha: The Curse star recently revealed that the former president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, helped him out of jail. Khoza shared on his Instagram page that he would've been wrongfully prosecuted if it hadn't been for Msholozi.

According to Daily Sun, Mbuso told them he didn't mean to offend anyone but to let people know what Zuma did for him.

He said:

"I come from a royal family, and after my arrest, my uncle was also detained. I don't want to dwell on the past, nor do I wish to offend anyone. However, I want to remind Zuma and others that if it weren't for his intervention, I might have been wrongfully prosecuted and possibly sentenced for a crime I didn't commit."

The star wrote in his Instagram post:

"Zuma said it’s clear that you were attacking this household instead of using the judicial system properly. I hope this doesn’t offend anyone as I’m just sharing about how he got me off the hook. since I only met you that day I thought let me remind you that maybe I’d be rotting in jail for a crime I never did Kwande Lugaju."

See the post below:

