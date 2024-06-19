House music DJ and producer Prince Kaybee has responded to the allegations of abuse against him

Gossipmonger Musa Khawula accused the star that he physically assaulted a woman in Bloemfontein

The Charlotte hitmaker said that he has never assaulted a woman in his life, and he doesn't have a problem if one thinks he did

Prince Kaybee was accused of assaulting a woman in Bloemfontein. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

The controversial DJ and producer Prince Kaybee has responded to Musa Khawula's accusations.

Musa Khawula accuses Prince Kaybee of assaulting a woman in Bloem

The Charlotte hitmaker has made headlines on social media after he opened up about surviving another bike accident. In contrast, last year, he was involved in his fourth accident, where he hurt his arm.

Recently, Zola Mhlongo's baby daddy was accused by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula of physically assaulting a woman in Bloemfontein.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He said:

"Two weeks ago Prince Kaybee physically assaulted a woman in Bochabela; Bloemfontein."

However, Prince Kaybee didn't let it pass as he responded to the allegations against him and wrote:

"Lol I haven’t been in Bloemfontein in well over 5 Months and Ive never physically assaulted a woman my entire life but I don’t have a problem if you think I did."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Prince Kaybee's response

Many netizens defended the star, and others thought he wasn't supposed to say anything. See some of the comments below:

@ThabiSoul_Deep wrote:

"Lol, you catching the smoke for your lookalike somewhere in Botshabelo."

@Melitson89 responded:

"You didn't even have to reply because there's no sufficient evidence in the statement provided.You're just failing to practice your right to remain silent!"

@Well_ManneredR said:

"Kudos KB, for refusing to be dragged into the mud by Musa."

@___Kwanele commented:

"You don’t have to explain yourself in everything said about you, brother. It’s not worth it."

@KMaxtran mentioned:

"Musa o hloka ho betswa a nnyele."

@Nce_Again replied:

"The first step is to deny!"

Prince Kaybee links up with fan

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Prince Kaybee shooting his shot to work with a budding artist.

The vocalist sang over one of Kaybee's latest productions, and it was only a matter of time before the producer hit him up with hopes of working together.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News