Media personality Somizi Mhlongo shared on social media how he enjoyed his Father's Day

The flamboyant star shared videos of how his day went from the lit present he got from his daughter Bahumi

Many fans and followers of the star flooded his comment section with their reactions

Bahumki gifts her dad a lit present for Father's Day.

Source: Instagram

South African flamboyant media personality Somizi Mhlongo shared how he spent his Father's Day.

Bahumi gifts Somizi with Gordons Dry Gin for Father's Day

The former Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo made headlines again on social media after he and radio presenter Andile Ncube danced to a 'Sarafina' song in a TikTok video posted by Metro FM dressed in their school uniforms.

Recently, the Masked Singer SA detective shared several videos of how lit his Father's Day was. The star shared a video where his daughter Bahumi revealed what she got for him, stating that this was the cheapest present ever. Bahumi presented her dad with three Gordons Dry Gin bottles.

Somizi posted the videos on his Instagram page and wrote:

"How it started slide4. How it ended slide 1."

Watch the videos below:

Netizens react to Somizi's post

Many fans and followers of the media personality reacted to his videos on social media. See some comments below:

yayarsa commented:

"They must just sign you a blank cheque please!"

i_am_tebogo_m said:

"This Gordons taste like multivitamin syrup."

sharona_jona wrote:

"You didn't have to be an ancestor. She's smart."

kensane_3 replied:

"Gordon’s needs to cut you your cheque …cause I’m definitely gonna try it!"

symply_sanda responded:

"The sweetest girl ever. Yho unembeko uBahumi sana."

