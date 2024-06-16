Somizi Mhlongo was one of the familiar faces who were in the Metro FM studio in time for the 16 June public holiday

Andile Ncube joined Somizi Mhlongo and others in a fun dance video using the Sarafina theme song

Somizi Mhlongo and Andile Ncube stood out in the TikTok video that was a hit with Mznasi netizens

Somizi Mhlongo was in the studio with Metro FM. The Sarafina star was with Andile Ncube, and they took part in a dance video dedicated to Youth Day.

Somizi Mhlongo and Andile Ncube danced to the 'Sarafina' theme song and wore school uniforms. Image: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Somizi Mhlongo and Andile Ncube's outfits for the video dedicated to 16 June made people laugh. Peeps cracked jokes at Somizi Mhlongo and Andile's expense.

Somizi Mhlongo and Andile Ncube wear school uniforms for Youth Day

In a video posted by Metro FM, Somizi Mhlongo, Andile Ncube, Zola Mhlongo, DJ Jawz and others were lined up to dance. They each bust some moves to Freedom is Coming Tomorrow from the Sarafina movie. Watch the clip below:

SA jokes about Somizi Mhlongo and Andile Ncube in uniform

Many people had a lot to say after noticing the school uniform outfits Somizi Mhlongo and Andile Ncube wore. People noted that Somizi's uniform was him wearing a Gucci ensemble.

The Mthiya’s said:

"What an experience growing up watching him dance on Sarafina, and now dancing with him, legend."

lee_shamase commented:

"Im' so dead! Somizi is a vibe shame."

mamaka lolly speculated:

"Iyeza Sarafina 2."

mokgolanemaletsat assumed:

"For sure this was Somizi’s idea."

mbali nkosi wrote:

"lol mara Somizi that’s not uniform."

Nosipho laughed:

"Andile fighting for his life at the back there."

Duduzile joked:

"Andile and his friend at the back."

Faith Hlubikazi gushed:

"I’m here for Andile."

Zeekhonziwe added:

"Andile . I had hope."

Road Accident Fund calls on motorists to be cautious

Briefly News previously reported that according to TimesLIVE, RAF's CEO Collins Letsoalo called on the public to be safe and cautious on the roads in the build-up to Youth Day on the upcoming weekend.

The RAF revealed that 13,963 out of almost 40,000 fatalities were young people. 38% of the victims were pedestrians, and 35% of the victims were passengers. In addition, 4654 young people who died on the road were between the ages of 15 and 34.

Lestoalo pleaded with motorists to be careful. He said the deaths of young people on the roads make up almost 40% of road crash deaths in the country. The RAF revealed that some deaths can be avoided by motorists adhering to the rules of the road, wearing seatbelts, and strapping children into car seats where necessary.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News