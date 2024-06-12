The Road Accident Fund revealed that young people's leading cause of death is accidents on the road

the RAF cautioned motorists to be on the alert and prevent accidents on Youth Day, which falls on the weekend

It also added that almost 14,000 young people died between 2020 and 2022 from car accidents

RAF cautions young drivers

According to TimesLIVE, RAF's CEO Collins Letsoalo called on the public to be safe and cautious on the roads in the build-up to Youth Day on the upcoming weekend. The RAF revealed that 13,963 out of almost 40,000 fatalities were young people. 38% of the victims were pedestrians, and 35% of the victims were passengers. The RAF also revealed that 4654 young people who died on the road were between the ages of 15 and 34.

Lestoalo pleaded with motorists to be careful. He said the deaths of young people on the roads make up almost 40% of road crash deaths in the country. The RAF revealed that some deaths can be avoided by motorists adhering to the rules of the road, wearing seatbelts, and strapping children into car seats where necessary. The RAF also called on motorists to be more careful driving during winter, as nights are longer, and many accidents happen after sunset.

Shebeshxt involved in a horrific accident

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Limpopo-based artist Shebeshxt was involved in a horrific car accident. It's unclear where he was going, but a video of the accident trended.

In the video, Shebeshxt is heard groaning in pain before he is taken to hospital. His daughter died as a result of the accident, and Shebesxht allegedly lost his foot.

Some fans were worried that Shebeshxt was living recklessly, and others prayed for his swift recovery.

