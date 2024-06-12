The South African Police Service arrested a suspect accused of murdering four people, two of whom were girls

The incident happened after the shack they lived in was set ablaze after they were shot in an informal settlement

South Africans were incensed by the incidents, and some called for strict punishment to be meted out to the suspect if found guilty

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

The death of two little girls in a shooting and a fire angered South Africans. Images: David Talukdar and Westend61

Source: Getty Images

SOSHANGUVE, GAUTENG – Two girls were among four people who died in a spree of violence in Soshanguve in Gauteng. A suspect was arrested for the incident.

Four were killed in Soshanguve

According to TimesLIVE, two little girls, aged four and seven, were killed after they were shot, and the shack they were in was set alight in the Changing Spot informal settlement last week. The same suspect the South African Police Service arrested was also reportedly responsible for a shooting at a nearby tavern, where two people died and four others were given medical attention.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Pretoria North Magistrates Court after he was arrested on 9 June. A vehicle he allegedly used was also recovered, and he was charged with four murder counts and four attempted murder counts.

South Africans angry at the suspect

Netizens on Facebook were furious at the suspect; some demanded a harsh sentence.

Jason Hends shared a story:

"I was robbed by over 15 guys, 10 of them armed with guns. The place was three minutes away from the police station and they took my car with everything on board. This is horrible."

Fran Swan asked:

"Who sets fire to a house with two babies inside?"

RSA Citizen said:

"Please send them on a sea cruise. About 100 kilometres out. It will be a lot cheaper for us."

Temo Most said:

"Without capital punishment, dealing with murderers is a total joke."

Two suspects arrested for Ditebogo Phalane Jr's murder

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that two more suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of Ditebogo Phalane Jr.

Phalane Jr was killed in Soshanguve during a robbery in progress when he ran out to greet his father.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News