The plane carrying Malawi's deputy president Saulos Chilima crashed, and no passenger survived

Chilima left with nine others, departed from Lilongwe Airport, and disappeared shortly afterwards

South Africans empathised with the Malawian people, and some questioned whether there was no third hand in the horrific death

Saulos Chilima and others perished in a horrific plane accident. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Amos Gumulira/AFP via Getty Images

MALAWI – The deputy president of Malawi, Saulos Chilima, died in a car crash that claimed nine other lives.

Malawian deputy president dies in crash

According to SABC News, Chilima's plane took off from Lilongwe Airport, but shortly after, it disappeared off the radar because of a storm in the area. The plane was reported missing and did not land at the Mzuzu Airport.

The country's president, Lazarus Chakwera, said the plane was trustworthy and had been on many flights, including the president's. He called on the nation to pray for the souls of the vice president and those who died in the crash.

South Africans pass condolences, share conspiracies

Netizens on Facebook were saddened and shared the Malawians' grief. Some believed something was amiss.

Musiwa Chamisa said:

"Something bad is happening with these planes. If he was a threat to Malawi, ask the big boys."

Sbusiso Nembula said:

"Something is fishy, and somebody needs to answer for this incident."

Barnes Mphande said:

"We mourn for our VP Chilima and all the crew who perished in this tragic death. We are broken as a people."

James Kondwan said:

"Sad indeed. Condolences to all the families who are affected by this tragedy."

Billy Prince Mhone said

"It's a tragedy for our country. What a loss. Our hope was that he would be a better president."

Iranian President dies in helicopter crash

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash that claimed others' lives too.

Raisi was with the country's foreign minister, Hosein Amirabdollahian, and was flying over the Western Azerbaijan province when the accident occurred.

