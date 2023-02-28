Cassper Nyovest suggested that Mzansi citizens should pray for all the bad things happening in the country

The rapper claimed South Africa's issues need God, but netizens shared that they believe otherwise

Peeps said Caasper shouldn't act as if he's unaware that the government is the source of all SA problems and it must be dealt with

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Cassper Nyovest used his huge social media platform to tell people to run to God as South Africa's problems don't seem to disappear.

Cassper Nyovest's Twitter post about using prayer as a weapon to fight Mzansi problems received mixed reactions. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

Recently, South African rapper AKA was assassinated, and shortly after that, Eskom's corruption was exposed. Schools are no longer a safe space for kids, as a Gauteng Grade 10 pupil was stabbed to death in an after-school fight in early February 2023, reported TimesLIVE.

Cassper Nyovest says prayer is the solution to South Africa's vast problems

Cassper, like many Mzansi people who care about this country, is finding ways to combat the issues. Taking to Twitter, the Siyathandana hitmaker penned the following post:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Things aren’t good in South Africa right now. There’s a dark cloud that I personally think we need to pray over. God bless our beloved country. Monate o fedile."

Mzansi split about Cassper Nyovest's solution for South African problems

@BongsYourUncle said:

"Have you noticed women walking naked publicly, people being shot on the streets, kids stabbing and killing each other? There's also the corruption within the system our leaders."

@kaylesabe shared:

"Amen. Even at church ntate Moruti said this. We need prayer as a country for our country. A go sa le monate le e seng. God help us indeed."

@Bunnzo posted:

"The Agenda is Global domination. Frustrate the people to a point of hopelessness so they can give up and be controlled. We must do more more than pray. We need to fight back the dark cloud which is the government."

@edmanestro replied:

"You know exactly where our problem is. Jesus will never come to our rescue us. Your account is big and has a lot of influence. Encourage the youth to vote the ANC out because that is where our problems started. But you won't because it will affect you career."

@WillGumede commented:

"Pray but also put the action. Influential people like yourself need to play your role in educating the youth to take this seriously! We will all be affected if this thing collapses. No one will afford @Billiato or @rootoffame"

@voiceless__ wrote:

"Address the issues directly. Call a spade a spade. Call out the government in the most unambiguous manner. Don’t be a coward who uses God’s name in vain. We can pray while being truthful about our circumstances as a Nation."

@MissNoter reacted:

"Use your platform to talk to the youth at your concerts/shows, even social media. Leave the groove. You guys are the ones influencing the youth to monate mpolaye,and than expect the country to running fine. Stand up @casspernyovest we will support you."

Cassper Nyovest rings in New Year by motivating Mzansi to pray in 2023, star’s clip receives mixed reactions

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest took to social media to share words of wisdom with his fans for the year 2023.

In a video post, the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker urged his loyal followers to dedicate their time to prayer in 2023.

In hopes that his words would stick in the minds of netizens, Mufasa began counting his blessings. Cass proudly displayed his Bentley, Rolex watch, and expensive outfit, claiming that prayer had provided him with these items.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News