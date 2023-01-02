Cassper Nyovest's video attempting to motivate his Twitter followers has gone viral with some commenters being unimpressed

The rapper encouraged his fans to pray for the items they desire in 2023 by displaying his own which he obtained through prayer

However, the act elicited conflicting reactions from online users who were split between praising the star and calling him out for "bragging"

Cassper Nyovest has taken to social media to share some words of wisdom with his fans for the year 2023.

Cassper Nyovest has been accused of being full of himself after showing off his pricey possessions. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

In a video post, the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker urges his loyal followers to dedicate their time to prayer in 2023.

In hopes that his words would stick in the minds of netizens, Mufasa began counting his blessings. Cass proudly displayed his Bentley, Rolex watch, and expensive outfit, claiming that prayer had provided him with these items.

The Twitter video has gone viral, with netizens sharing mixed reactions.

Of course, the Put Your Hands Up rapper's fans were overjoyed to see their fave looking out for them.

Other online users, however, felt that Cass's display of luxury items was unnecessary. Some people claimed the musician is boastful and self-absorbed.

Check out the mixed reactions from online peeps below:

@HimSelfAlone1 said:

"Bro, how did you make all that from hip-hop?"

@Scottch81711756 shared:

"Maftown boys always leading from Cape to Cairo... "

@Tee65937695 posted:

"That's a song right there. A regular prayer."

@Lunga73859482 replied:

"Now, pray for health and peace in your life. You have already acquired wealth to buy materials."

@VendorTrader commented:

"Do you remember when you put a bed in your old tour bus? Ya, you've been having it next level all the time."

@Gibson22743869 also said:

"Thank you very much Cassper Nyovest for taking your time and motivating us."

@BonganiBiyela16 wrote:

"Big brother you are always looking good and you inspire me so much ❤️❤️❤️"

@Tunga_____ added:

"This is why black folks are stagnant, always leaving everything to smoke gods"

Cassper Nyovest says goodbye to loadshedding and installs solar panels at his house

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest took to his social media to share his relief that loadshedding would no longer be a problem in his household.

The Siyathandana hitmaker showed off his installed solar panels and could be heard saying in the video, "no more loadshedding, I'm enough now."

Pearl Thusi congratulated Cassper in the comment section and said she was glad he finally took her advice to get off Eskom's grid.

