Mlindo The Vocalist recently shared the stage with his mother and sang to her during a performance

This happened during a performance with Sjava, where the pair sang one of their most-loves songs

Mzansi showed love to Mlindo and admired him for making his mom the star of the night

Mlindo the Vocalist brought fans to tears when he sang to his mom during his ‘Mlindo Live Experience’ performance. Images: mlindothevocalist

Source: Instagram

Mlindo The Vocalist had fans in their feelings when he brought out his mom to sing to her during his performance with Sjava, and netizens couldn't help but sing his praises.

Mlindo The Vocalist sings to his mom

Mlindo The Vocalist recently put together a spectacular event with the Mlindo Live Experience, which hosted several stars in the music industry, including Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa and Nkosazana Daughter.

Another star who made it to the show was the father-to-be's mother, who shared the stage with her superstar son during a performance with Sjava for their song, Egoli, from Mlindo's debut album, Emakhaya.

Taking to his Instagram page, the singer shared a clip from the performance with his mom holding a bouquet of flowers while her son and Sjava sang to her:

Mzansi reacts to Mlindo The Vocalist's video

Fans were moved to tears by Mlindo's performance with his mom, and showed love to the singer:

hclemour said:

"Congratulations, bro, on a very successful event."

zinhlezizi was impressed:

"This was really a beautiful moment to experience. Well done, @mlindothevocalist, we really had a great time."

sanehntshangase7 was in her feelings:

"This was such a beautiful moment to witness. May God bless you, man."

clau.dine_pookie wrote:

"This was such a beautiful and emotional moment we got to see."

carolbuthelezi_1 admitted:

"This was the best moment of the night."

Aria4991 posted:

"This is really beautiful."

unwindwithOkuhl responded:

"May God continue to bless this brother."

Mzansi reacts to Mlindo The Vocalist singing video

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mlindo The Vocalist's singing videos.

Mzansi expressed mixed reactions to the singer's clips, with some slamming them while others saying he needed to take his talents to the studio.

