Sbahle Mpisane didn't get the reaction she was hoping for with her recent twerking video

The reality TV personality was captured at a nightclub shaking her bum, but all of Mzansi was shaking was their heads

Netizens threw shade at Sbahle's video, while others admired the fitness bunny's stunning figure

Sbahle Mpisane's dance video sparked mixed reactions among netizens. Images: sbahle_mpisane

Sbahle Mpisane had social media buzzing when a video of her twerking at a nightclub made its way online and was shamed by netizens.

Sbahle Mpisane shares dancing video

Sbahle Mpisane and her friends enjoyed a girls' night out where the Kwa MaMkhize star had the nightclub wrapped around her finger with her sultry dancing.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a video of the fitness bunny's saucy video shaking her bum in front of the DJ decks.

The caption suggested that the ladies had loads of fun on their outing, and Sbahle appeared to be having the time of her life in a body-hugging outfit after recently having her body sculpted:

"I think we had too much fun. Girls' night went a bit crazy."

Mzansi reacts to Sbahle Mpisane's video

Sadly, netizens weren't moved by Sbahle's clip and judged her, saying she was doing too much:

InkunziUMthiya said:

"She could have been married by now instead of seeking online validation."

Nokhebe wasn't impressed:

"What is this nonsense?"

MalekTrendz posted:

"She doesn’t know how to do it."

MalcolmManqoba wrote:

"No matter how soft your life is, that reality of wanting to be admired will always win. You'd find that she was dancing for the DJ for attention."

Meanwhile, some netizens admired Sbahle's stunning figure, with some willing to risk it all for the reality TV star:

drewski_dips confessed:

"I’d sell my mama’s house for her."

agobakwe_m said:

"I understand why Khune wanted to go back."

motherboarddoc declared:

"I can save her."

Sbahle Mpisane parties with Nadia Nakai

